When it comes to Dylan Moses and his return to Alabama, the situation has taken a sharp turn toward the bizarre.

In late August, Moses suffered what turned out to be a torn ACL. Obviously, the linebacker missed the entire 2019 season after surgery. This past Monday, Moses announced that, “[a]fter much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education.”

An odd, to say the least, message on that same Instagram account Thursday, however, indicated that a final decision won’t be made until Jan. 20. That’s the NFL-mandated deadline for draft-eligible players to file their paperwork.

“We are aware that Mr. Moses has recently given an unadvised commitment to return to the University of Alabama,” the message, attributed to Moses’ father, attorney Edward Moses, stated. “However, under the provisions of the trust, his majesty is not allowed to make unilateral decisions.”

The player’s father began the missive by describing himself as “Trust Protector of the Royal Crown.” In the spring of last year, Moses, the player, obtained a “Loss of Value” insurance policy to protect him in case an injury impacted his draft position.

“We are investigating whether he has a compensable ‘loss of value’ claim against his insurance carrier, Lords of London,” the message continued, presumably referring to Lloyd’s of London. “We also represent his interests during negotiations with the University of Alabama to insure and secure the proper protections for his return back to the University of Alabama’s football team for his senior season.”

At this point, it’s unclear if the statement is real or merely someone’s attempt at humor. Thus far, Alabama has declined to comment on the development.

As a true sophomore in 2018, Dylan Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors at Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches. The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.