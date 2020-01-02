Frank Solich, Ohio reach agreement on two-year contract extension

In November, Frank Solich confirmed that he and Ohio were working toward a contract extension. As the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020, that has come to fruition.

New Year’s Day, the football program confirmed it has reached an agreement on a two-year extension with Solich. The 75-year-old Solich’s old deal had been set to expire Jan. 3 of this year.

“Frank Solich is a future hall of fame coach with an impeccable national reputation. We are proud of the culture of athletic and academic success he and his staff have established at Ohio University and we appreciate Frank’s deep commitment to our institution,” said athletic director Julie Cromer in a statement. “We look forward to his continued leadership of our football program.”

Solich has posted a 112-81 record during his 15 seasons with the Bobcats. A November win over Bowling Green made him the all-time winningest head coach in MAC history. The former Nebraska coach surpassed Herb Deromedi, who won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.

Solich can add to that record Jan. 3 as Ohio faces Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.