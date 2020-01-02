Lane Kiffin adds D.J. Durkin, two others to Ole Miss staff

Leave it up to Lane Kiffin to bring D.J. Durkin back to the college game.

Thursday morning, Ole Miss announced three coaches have been added to Kiffin’s first staff at the school. Durkin will serve as a defensive assistant, although his specific title hasn’t been detailed.

This past season, Durkin served as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Maryland for nearly three seasons. His tenure with the Terrapins ended amidst controversy.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and then-head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair and detailed what was described as a toxic culture within the football program. That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment. Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

On Oct. 30, it was confirmed that Durkin had been reinstated and would remain as the Terrapins head coach. The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football players, student groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.

Prior to his time at Maryland, Durkin was the defensive coordinator at Michigan (2015) and Florida (2013-14). He also coached linebackers at both schools.

In addition to Durkin, Chris Partridge and Joe Jon Finley were also hired by Kiffin.

Partridge has spent the past four seasons at Michigan. The first two were spent as linebackers coach, the last two coaching safeties. He was also the Wolverines’ special teams coordinator for the last two years.

Finley has spent the past four seasons in the SEC. In 2019, Finley was the tight ends coach at Texas A&M. From 2016-18, Finley held the same job at Missouri.