Louisiana announces Billy Napier contract extension

On the heels of rumors connecting him to other jobs, Louisiana has locked in Billy Napier. For now.

Thursday, Louisiana announced that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Napier. Napier is now signed through the 2025 season. The school had previously announced a one-year extension for Napier in October of last year that tied him to the program through 2023.

The financial particulars of the extension weren’t detailed. At $875,000, Napier was the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt in 2019.

“The vision and support from our University leadership has been tremendous,” Napier said in a statement. “We are very thankful for the belief Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard have in what our staff is working hard to build. Our entire organization is very appreciative of the quality of life in Lafayette and Acadiana. This extension will help us continue working daily on our process and improving our team. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day. We look forward to the challenges ahead.”

In his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier won 10 games for the first time in school history. The program has also played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game both seasons after winning the West division.

Overall, Napier is 17-10 at Louisiana overall and 12-4 in conference play.