Michigan State linebacker with family connection to Michigan enters transfer portal

Transfer portal season never really stops, but this is the time of year when decisions about playing futures are most abundant. On Thursday, Michigan State linebacker Edward Warinner reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.

What’s interesting to note is the family connection Warinner has. He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, a former Michigan State assistant who currently is a part of Michigan’s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker Edward Warinner, the son of the Michigan offensive line coach who goes by the same name, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) January 2, 2020

Whether this family connection with the big brother rival means anything is unknown, but it is always something to keep in mind once a player enters the transfer portal. By entering the transfer portal, Warinner is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him. Warinner may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time and stay in East Lansing in the green and white. Warinner joins a growing list of Michigan State players who have taken advantage of the transfer portal since the end of the season as the program appears to be at a bit of a crossroads in terms of stability.

Warinner was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in seven games as a special teams contributor. Warinner had been noted as a hard-worker on the Michigan State special teams scout team in 2018 when he was redshirting for the Spartans.

Wariner has three years of eligibility remaining, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season at any other FBS school due to NCAA transfer rules. Once eligible again in 2021, Warinner will have two seasons of football left at his disposal.

