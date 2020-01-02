Oklahoma football losing Kenneth Murray to NFL draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma football has, not surprisingly, lost its top player on the defensive side of the ball to the next level.

In a video posted to his personal Twitter account, Kenneth Murray confirmed that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft. As the linebacker is a projected first-round pick according to some, the move was expected.

“To Sooner Nation: There is truly no fanbase like you,” Murray stated. “You have given me memories that will last a lifetime and made my experience playing in The Palace phenomenal from the first time I started a college football game as a freshman. You guys have a special place in my heart. And I will always miss playing in The Palace on Saturdays.

“There isn’t a place on earth like it. Thank you.”

Murray has been a three-year starter for Oklahoma football. He was the co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American in 2017. After earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018, he was first-team all-conference this past season. He was also a consensus All-American in 2019.

The past two seasons, Murray has led the Sooners in tackles. He had a team-leading 17 tackles for loss this year.

Murray announced his decision a few days after Oklahoma’s blowout loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff.

Thus far, Murray is the only Sooner to declare for the draft. The deadline for players filing their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.