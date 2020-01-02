Thanks to Purdue, Bob Diaco is back in the Big Ten.

Late last year, it was reported that Purdue will hire Bob Diaco. Three days later, the Boilermakers confirmed Diaco’s addition to Jeff Brohm‘s coaching staff. Diaco will serve as Brohm’s defensive coordinator.

The 46-year-old will also coach Purdue’s linebackers.

“We’re very excited to bring Bob to Purdue,” Brohm said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.”

Diaco spent the 2019 season as the coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He also served in that capacity at Nebraska (2017), Notre Dame (2010-13) and Central Michigan (2005). In addition to those, Diaco, who played his college football at Iowa, has also spent time on staffs at Oklahoma (2018), Cincinnati (2014-16) and Virginia (2006-08). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

From 2014-16, Diaco was the head coach at UConn. In those three seasons, he went 11-26 overall and 6-18 in AAC play.

Diaco will replace Nick Holt, who was fired after three seasons last month. While he was co-coordinator, Holt was Purdue’s primary playcaller on the defensive side of the ball.

The Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten and 88th nationally in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game this past season. Their 436.3 yards per game were 13th in the conference and 100th in the country as well. They were one of three Big Ten teams to allow at least 30 points per game (Maryland allowed 34.7 ppg, Rutgers allowed 36.7 ppg).