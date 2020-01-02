Thanks to Purdue, Bob Diaco is back in the Big Ten.
Late last year, it was reported that Purdue will hire Bob Diaco. Three days later, the Boilermakers confirmed Diaco’s addition to Jeff Brohm‘s coaching staff. Diaco will serve as Brohm’s defensive coordinator.
The 46-year-old will also coach Purdue’s linebackers.
“We’re very excited to bring Bob to Purdue,” Brohm said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.”
Diaco spent the 2019 season as the coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He also served in that capacity at Nebraska (2017), Notre Dame (2010-13) and Central Michigan (2005). In addition to those, Diaco, who played his college football at Iowa, has also spent time on staffs at Oklahoma (2018), Cincinnati (2014-16) and Virginia (2006-08). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.
From 2014-16, Diaco was the head coach at UConn. In those three seasons, he went 11-26 overall and 6-18 in AAC play.
Diaco will replace Nick Holt, who was fired after three seasons last month. While he was co-coordinator, Holt was Purdue’s primary playcaller on the defensive side of the ball.
The Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten and 88th nationally in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game this past season. Their 436.3 yards per game were 13th in the conference and 100th in the country as well. They were one of three Big Ten teams to allow at least 30 points per game (Maryland allowed 34.7 ppg, Rutgers allowed 36.7 ppg).
Todd Lyght has left Notre Dame, but he isn’t leaving the coaching profession.
Following up on rumors that had surfaced throughout the day, Notre Dame confirmed that Lyght is leaving the football program. Lyght, who played his college football at Notre Dame, had spent the past five seasons as his alma mater’s cornerbacks coach.
“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater,” said Kelly in a statement. “He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie, and their family nothing but the best.”
Lyght had moved his family out to California last year. In an interview with IrishSportsDaily, Lyght cited a desire to be closer to wife and kids as the reason for stepping down.
“My kids are at the age now where I need to be around for their development and their growth,” he said. “I’m really excited about the future, not only for myself, but for my children, so it’s a really exciting time in my life.”
According to Lyght, he plans to continue coaching. As to where, that is an unknown at the moment.
Prior to Notre Dame, Lyght was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14). He was also a defensive intern at Oregon (2011-12) and the defensive backs coach at national high school power Bishop Gorman (2009-10).
As a player, Lyght was a two-time consensus All-American in 1989 and again in 1990. His eight interceptions in the former season are the third-highest total in school history.
Oklahoma football has, not surprisingly, lost its top player on the defensive side of the ball to the next level.
In a video posted to his personal Twitter account, Kenneth Murray confirmed that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft. As the linebacker is a projected first-round pick according to some, the move was expected.
“To Sooner Nation: There is truly no fanbase like you,” Murray stated. “You have given me memories that will last a lifetime and made my experience playing in The Palace phenomenal from the first time I started a college football game as a freshman. You guys have a special place in my heart. And I will always miss playing in The Palace on Saturdays.
“There isn’t a place on earth like it. Thank you.”
Murray has been a three-year starter for Oklahoma football. He was the co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American in 2017. After earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018, he was first-team all-conference this past season. He was also a consensus All-American in 2019.
The past two seasons, Murray has led the Sooners in tackles. He had a team-leading 17 tackles for loss this year.
Murray announced his decision a few days after Oklahoma’s blowout loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff.
Thus far, Murray is the only Sooner to declare for the draft. The deadline for players filing their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.
After today, Army football has a new defensive general.
On its Twitter account Thursday, Army announced that Nate Woody has been hired as Jeff Monken’s new defensive coordinator. Woody replaces John Loose, who the program announced will stay on the coaching staff and has been elevated to assistant head coach.
Loose had just completed his first season as coordinator.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nate Woody to the Army Team,” said Monken in a statement. “Nate is a veteran coach that has led some of the nation’s top defenses year in and year out. Having faced his defenses in the past and seeing the production of his defensive units throughout his career, I am excited to have him leading our men at West Point.”
Woody spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst at Michigan. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at both Georgia Tech (2018) and Appalachian State (2013-17). He was also the coordinator at FCS Wofford from 2000-12.
This past season Army football was tied for 41st nationally in scoring defense (23 points per game). They were also 31st in total defense (342.3 yards per game).
Army is coming off its first bowl-less season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.
It appears Alabama and Alex Leatherwood will have another go-round together. Barring another bizarre development, of course.
On Twitter early Thursday afternoon, Leatherwood announced that he will be returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season. The lineman made the decision after consulting with his parents and Nick Saban.
“I believe that I have more left to learn,” Leatherwood wrote. “I realize that this decision provides me with the best opportunity to become a better player, student and man. This season did not go the way we planned, but this is not the end for us.
“We have unfinished business to take care of.”
A two-year starter at Alabama, Alex Leatherwood was the Tide’s starting left tackle in 2019. In 2018, he was the starting right guard. After being second-team last season, he was a first-team All-SEC selection this season.
The 6-6, 310-pound lineman was also a first-team AFCA All-American in 2019. All told, Leatherwood has started 28 games during his time with the Tide.
Leatherwood’s decision came a day after the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Alabama is still awaiting decisions from several other draft-eligible players.
The deadline for players filing their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.