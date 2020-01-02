Tennessee can’t put Indiana away, leading 6-3 at halftime in Gator Bowl

For as one-sided as the box score looks at halftime in the Gator Bowl, you would think Tennessee would be sitting in a much more comfortable spot at the break. Such is not the case as the Vols lead Indiana just 6-3 at halftime in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.
Tennessee out-gained Indiana 202-69 and forced a turnover by the Hoosiers, but Indiana’s defense has found ways to limit the damage in a big way on defense. Indiana created a turnover on downs at the Indiana two-yard line after the Vols took over with an interception by Shawn Shamburger off Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey. Tennessee was forced to settle for a field goal on their next possession, staling this time at the Indiana six-yard line. A third red-zone trip would once again end with a field goal by Brent Cimaglia on Tennessee’s next possession.
Indiana has rushed the football nine times for a total of six yards. Ramsey has completed eight of 13 passes for 37 yards with an interception. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano has passed for 130 yards. One thing to keep in mind is Tennessee will get wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the second half. Jennings was suspended for the first half of the game due to his sideline incident in the regular seaosn-finale against Vanderbilt.
It certainly feels as though Tennessee is fit to win a defensive battle, but Indiana hanging around could be scary for the Vols.
There is just something about Boston College and weather delays in bowl games. At least this year, Boston College was able to finish the game. Given the result, maybe Boston College would have been content to pack things up early again and call it a day. No. 21 Cincinnati (11-3) overpowered Boston College (6-7) in the Birmingham Bowl, 38-6. The game was interrupted by a 92-minute weather delay midway through the first quarter.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cincinnati. Running back Michael Warren II also rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries. Cincinnati’s running game was too much for Boston College’s defense to handle. Although not having leading rusher AJ Dillon hurt Boston College, it may not have been why the Eagles took a lopsided bowl loss to close out the season.
The win by Cincinnati improves the American Athletic Conference to 3-3 this bowl season. The American is 1-1 against the ACC and 1-0 against the Big 12, but the conference is .500 against power-conference opponents due to a loss by conference champion Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. The ACC falls to 4-6 overall and will have a losing record this bowl season, but Clemson is still alive for the national championship. The ACC had a winning record against just the MAC with Pitt’s win in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Luke Fickell is the second coach to guide Cincinnati to back-to-back 11-win seasons. The only other coach to do so was Brian Kelly in 2008 and 2009. Kelly was hired away by Notre Dame following his second 11-win season with the program (Kelly actually won 10 or more game sin three consecutive seasons). Fickell will likely be a top coaching candidate for some power conference program in need of a head coach in the next round of the coaching carousel, especially if these results continue in 2020.
Fickell and Cincinnati will begin the 2020 season at home against Austin Peay on Sept. 5. The highlight of Cincinnati’s non-conference schedule will be a road trip to Nebraska on Sept. 26. Cincinnati will also host some key conference games with crossover division matchups against Houston and defending conference champion Memphis being played in Nippert Stadium in the fall. Cincinnati will play pivotal division games on the road at UCF and Temple.
Boston College will usher in a new era under head coach Jeff Hafley. Hafley’s first game as head coach of the Eagles will be at home on Sept. 5 against Holy Cross. Boston College will also face two power conference opponents with a road game at Kansas (which is actually a revenge game for the Eagles) and a home game against Purdue in back-to-back weeks to close out September.
Just days after suffering a blow in the Class of 2021 with the decommitment of a five-star quarterback, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is welcoming a new QB to the Sooners this year. Four-star quarterback Chandler Morris gave his commitment to the Sooners for the Class of 2020 on Thursday, bringing a close to his own recruiting process that once seemed to be following his dad to Arkansas.
Chandler Morris is the son fo Chad Morris, the former Arkansas head coach who now holds the position of offensive coordinator at Auburn. The younger Morris had previously been committed to Arkansas when his father was still the head coach. When Arkansas decided to make a coaching change, however, Chandler Morris decided to re-evaluate his recruiting position. A door to Oklahoma remained open as the Sooners never filled a spot in the current recruiting class with a quarterback, but a spot was left open in case Morris had a change of heart. Auburn felt like a possibility as well, but the Tigers are currently in a decent spot with its quarterback position with Bo Nix coming off his freshman season.
Morris could step right into the thick of the quarterback competition in Norman once he eventually arrives on campus. With Jalen Hurts moving on, Oklahoma will be looking to the younger quarterback options for 2020. In addition to Morris, Oklahoma also has five-star Spencer Rattler and four-star Tanner Mordecai looking to prove worthy of the starting job.
Naturally, Morris made his commitment on live television by putting on an Oklahoma cap and giving the “Horns Down” hand gesture for the camera.
In addition to Auburn, Morris is believed to have chosen Oklahoma over USC and Virginia Tech.
For the second year in a row, Boston College had to sit through a weather delay early on in their bowl game. Unlike a year ago, when The First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was called off after a lengthy delay, the Birmingham Bowl did eventually resume play. After a delay of about 92 minutes, the Birmingham Bowl resumed midway through the first quarter. At halftime, Cincinnati is in full control of the Eagles with a 17-0 advantage at the break.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has run for both touchdowns scored so far in the game, helping the American runners-up to dominate on the ground. Ridder has rushed for 56 yards, with Michael Warren II adding 53 yards. Boston College, playing without star running back AJ Dillon, has struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Bearcats. Boston College has been held to just 28 rushing yards as a team.
Halftime will be abbreviated due to the earlier weather delay.
Transfer portal season never really stops, but this is the time of year when decisions about playing futures are most abundant. On Thursday, Michigan State linebacker Edward Warinner reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.
What’s interesting to note is the family connection Warinner has. He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, a former Michigan State assistant who currently is a part of Michigan’s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.
Whether this family connection with the big brother rival means anything is unknown, but it is always something to keep in mind once a player enters the transfer portal. By entering the transfer portal, Warinner is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him. Warinner may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time and stay in East Lansing in the green and white. Warinner joins a growing list of Michigan State players who have taken advantage of the transfer portal since the end of the season as the program appears to be at a bit of a crossroads in terms of stability.
Warinner was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in seven games as a special teams contributor. Warinner had been noted as a hard-worker on the Michigan State special teams scout team in 2018 when he was redshirting for the Spartans.
Wariner has three years of eligibility remaining, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season at any other FBS school due to NCAA transfer rules. Once eligible again in 2021, Warinner will have two seasons of football left at his disposal.