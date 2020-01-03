After beginning his collegiate career at Arizona State, Joey Yellen is headed to the other side of the country to continue it.

Last month, Yellen entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly three weeks later, Rivals.com has reported that the quarterback is transferring to Pitt.

According to the site, Yellen is enrolling in classes for the spring semester, which starts Monday, Jan. 6.

Barring an unexpected waiver being granted, Yellen will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. In 2021, he would have three years of eligibility to use.

A four-star 2019 signee, Yellen was rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country. Yellen was one of three true freshmen, and a redshirt junior, who competed for the Sun Devils’ starting job in summer camp. That competition was won by Jayden Daniels, who maintained the job throughout the season.

Yellen did make one start, against USC when Daniels was injured. In that game, Yellen completed 28-of-44 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those were his only attempts of the season in serving as Daniels’ primary backup.

Daniels finished his first season with 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. he completed nearly 61 percent of his 338 pass attempts. The true freshman was second on the team with 355 yards rushing as well.

Following the regular season, Daniels earned an honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year that went to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Yellen was actually the second player at the position to leave the quarterback-heavy Sun Devils. In late October, the redshirt junior involved in the competition, Dillon Sterling-Cole, announced that he was entering the transfer portal. He graduated from ASU last month and will have one year of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.