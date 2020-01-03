Brandon Kennedy confirms he’s been granted sixth season at Tennessee

Thanks to Brandon Kennedy, Tennessee had an additional reason for celebration following a wild Thursday night.

In mid-November, it was reported that Brandon Kennedy was looking into the possibility of returning to Tennessee in 2020 by seeking a sixth season of eligibility. A week later, the starting offensive lineman confirmed that he will pursue a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to take the field for the Volunteers next season.

Following last night’s wild Gator Bowl win over Indiana, Kennedy confirmed that he has indeed been granted that sixth season of eligibility. The lineman told reporters he was informed of the NCAA’s decision a couple of weeks ago.

And, at least for now, he plans to take advantage of it. Kennedy could declare for the 2020 NFL Draft in April, although all indications are that he’ll be back on Rocky Top next season as a sixth-year senior.

Getting that waiver granted, for all intents and purposes, appeared to be a slam-dunk for Kennedy.

In 2018, Kennedy suffered a torn ACL in the opener that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. The year before, a foot injury limited the lineman to just three appearances, none of which came in the second half of the season.

Kennedy began his collegiate playing career at Alabama as a four-star 2015 signee, but opted to leave the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer in May of 2018. After some initial pushback from his former school, Kennedy transferred to Tennessee the following month.

Returning from the serious knee injury, Kennedy started all 13 games at center for the Vols this season, the only lineman on the team who has started every game at the same position. Off the field, Kennedy earned his master’s degree in sports psychology and motor behavior from UT last month.