College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 3 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 3 bowl menu, one that features a single MAC-MWC matchup.

WHO: Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5)

WHAT: The 23rd Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

WHERE: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: In the latest edition of the college football bowl preview, we reveal the fact that the MAC has lost each of the last five times one of its teams has appeared in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The last winner? Ohio, in 20011. … Both Nevada and Ohio come into this game, the first-ever meeting between the schools, riding a two-game bowl winning streak. Neither program has ever won three bowl games in a row. … The Wolf Pack won three of its last four in the regular season to become bowl-eligible, while the Bobcats won their last two (by a combined 91 points) to reach the postseason for the fifth-straight season and 10th time the last 11 years. … In his 15th year in Athens, Frank Solich earlier this season became the winningest head coach in MAC history; New Year’s Day, he was given a two-year contract extension. The 75-year-old coach is 4-6 in bowl games during his time at the school. Including his time at Nebraska, he’s 6-9. … With another win, it would give Jay Norvell 16 the past two seasons. That would be the program’s most in back-to-back seasons since winning 20 in 2010-11. … Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke has thrown 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions thus far this season. He leads the MAC in passing efficiency at 151.7. That’s also 23rd at the FBS level. … Famous Idaho Potato Bowl fun fact: The last three winners have averaged 49 points per game. … Ohio was the highest-scoring MAC team, and 20th nationally, during the regular season, averaging 34.7 points per game. At 21.3 ppg, Nevada was 13th in the 14-team Mountain West Conference and 111th in the country.

THE LINE: Nevada, +8

THE PREDICTION: Ohio 45, Nevada 24