daughter Georgia Darnell Washington
Five-star 2020 TE uses baby daughter to announce Georgia commitment

By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 9:26 AM EST
When it comes to utterly adorable commitment props, the baby daughter of Georgia commit Darnell Washington has dropped the proverbial mic.

During the Early Singing Period last month, Washington was one of a handful of top 2020 prospects who didn’t formally announce their college of choice. Thursday night at the Under Armour All-America Game, Washington announced that he had committed to Georgia.

The destination wasn’t too much of a surprise. The fact that the eight-month-old daughter of newly-minted Georgia commit Darnell Washington helped make the announcement was.

Washington had already secretly signed with Georgia during the first day of the Early Signing Period but opted to hold off on a formal announcement until now. A short time after his announcement, UGA confirmed the recruit’s signing.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Washington is rated as the No. 10 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Washington committed to UGA over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Tennessee.

The 6-7, 261-pound Nevada high school plays tight end and defensive end. It’s widely thought he’ll be used on the offensive side of the ball in Athens.

With Washington’s signing, Georgia’s 2020 class is now rated No. 3 on the 247Sports.com composite. They had been fourth coming in, but leapfrogged Ohio State thanks to the Washington development.

Now that Washington is off the board, just two of the nation’s 28 five-star recruits remain unsigned — cornerback Kelee Ringo and running back Zachary Evans. Both Ringo, the No. 8 prospect in the country, and Evans, No. 14, are considered heavy leans to UGA.

Ringo will announce his school of choice this coming Saturday. Evans had been expected to make his decision during the Under Armor game, but postponed it.  Just when he’ll reveal his school of choice is unclear.

However, Evans did confirm that, like Washington, he has already signed with a school.

Former West Virginia star Pat White named RBs coach at USF

West Virginia Pat White
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 9:53 AM EST
A star quarterback at West Virginia, Pat White will be tackling a new position in his first Power Five coaching job.

South Florida on Thursday confirmed that White has been added to first-year head coach Jeff Scott‘s coaching staff. White will be responsible for the Bulls’ running backs moving forward.

White spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the quarterbacks coach at FCS Alcorn State.

“We are very excited to have Pat join our staff and lead our running backs unit,” Scott said in a statement. “Pat was an electrifying player that I’m sure Bulls fans remember well. He played at a very high level, broke records and won a lot of games as a quarterback at West Virginia and has had tremendous success in two seasons coaching at Alcorn State. He will be a great coach and mentor for our USF players.”

In both of White’s seasons at Alcorn State, Braves quarterbacks were named SWAC Offensive Players of the Year. Those two years marked White’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.

At WVU, White was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year in both 2006 and 2007. He also earned first-team all-conference honors three straight seasons with the Mountaineers.

White was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2009 NFL Draft.

With White’s hiring, Scott now has eight of his 10 on-field assistants on staff. Those are:

  • Glenn Spencer — Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
  • Da'Quan Bowers — Defensive Line
  • Charlie Weis Jr. — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • Pat White — Running Backs Coach
  • Xavier Dye — Wide Receivers Coach
  • Joey King — Tight Ends Coach
  • Allen Mogridge — Offensive Line Coach
  • Daniel Da Prato — Special Teams Coordinator

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 3 Viewer’s Guide

College Football Bowl Preview
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 3 bowl menu, one that features a single MAC-MWC matchup.

WHO: Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5)
WHAT: The 23rd Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
WHERE: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: In the latest edition of the college football bowl preview, we reveal the fact that the MAC has lost each of the last five times one of its teams has appeared in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The last winner?  Ohio, in 20011. …  Both Nevada and Ohio come into this game, the first-ever meeting between the schools, riding a two-game bowl winning streak. Neither program has ever won three bowl games in a row. …  The Wolf Pack won three of its last four in the regular season to become bowl-eligible, while the Bobcats won their last two (by a combined 91 points) to reach the postseason for the fifth-straight season and 10th time the last 11 years. … In his 15th year in Athens, Frank Solich earlier this season became the winningest head coach in MAC history; New Year’s Day, he was given a two-year contract extension.  The 75-year-old coach is 4-6 in bowl games during his time at the school.  Including his time at Nebraska, he’s 6-9. … With another win, it would give Jay Norvell 16 the past two seasons.  That would be the program’s most in back-to-back seasons since winning 20 in 2010-11. … Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke has thrown 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions thus far this season. He leads the MAC in passing efficiency at 151.7.  That’s also 23rd at the FBS level. … Famous Idaho Potato Bowl fun fact: The last three winners have averaged 49 points per game. … Ohio was the highest-scoring MAC team, and 20th nationally, during the regular season, averaging 34.7 points per game. At 21.3 ppg, Nevada was 13th in the 14-team Mountain West Conference and 111th in the country.
THE LINE: Nevada, +8
THE PREDICTION: Ohio 45, Nevada 24

Wyoming stays in-house to replace assistant who resigned after DUI arrest

Wyoming Craig Bohl
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 7:11 AM EST
When it came to filling a full-time hole, Wyoming and Craig Bohl didn’t have to look far.  In either the football building or the family dinner table.

Thursday, the Cowboys announced that Aaron Bohl will become the team’s full-time linebacker’s coach.  Bohl had been serving in that position since Willie Mack Garza resigned in late October after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Bohl, the son of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, had been a defensive graduate assistant for his father’s program prior to his in-season elevation.  The younger Bohl had been in his grad assistant position since joining the Cowboys in January of 2017.

In addition to Bohl’s permanent promotion, the program also announced a title adjustment for Bart Miller.  Moving forward, Miller will serve as the Cowboys’ run-game coordinator.  Miller will continue on as offensive line coach as well.

In his first season as line coach, Miller’s unit helped pave the way for 214.8 yards rushing per game.  That number was 23rd nationally and second in the Mountain West Conference.  Miller came to Wyoming in February of this year from Ohio.

The twin announcements came days after Wyoming’s Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State.  The Cowboys finished the 2019 season 8-5.

Reports: Mississippi State exploring firing Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State Joe Moorhead
By John TaylorJan 2, 2020, 11:01 PM EST
Thanks to Mississippi State and Joe Moorhead, the spinning of the 2019-20 college coaching carousel could crank up yet again.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, “Mississippi State is exploring firing head coach Joe Moorhead.” Shortly thereafter, SI.com‘s Ross Dellenger reported something very similar.

Both reports stated that the potential firing was centered on an ugly fight between teammates in the run-up to the Music City Bowl. The loss to Louisville in the bowl game was cited by Dellenger as well.

The day after Christmas, it was reported that freshman Garrett Shrader, who was supposed to start the bowl game at quarterback, was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a defensive teammate.  The altercation was preceded by an in-practice altercation during a contact drill.

Shrader suffered some orbital bone damage as a result of the incident.

Prior to that situation, there had been speculation that Moorhead could be two-and-done with the Bulldogs, although a lengthy meeting in late November confirmed that all of the parties involved are satisfied with the current direction of the football program.  If Moorhead were to be fired without cause, it would cost the university in the neighborhood of $2 million in the form of a buyout.

In two years since replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, has gone 14-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play.  This season, those marks are 6-7 and 3-5. In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.