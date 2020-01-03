Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When it comes to utterly adorable commitment props, the baby daughter of Georgia commit Darnell Washington has dropped the proverbial mic.

During the Early Singing Period last month, Washington was one of a handful of top 2020 prospects who didn’t formally announce their college of choice. Thursday night at the Under Armour All-America Game, Washington announced that he had committed to Georgia.

The destination wasn’t too much of a surprise. The fact that the eight-month-old daughter of newly-minted Georgia commit Darnell Washington helped make the announcement was.

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington announced his commitment to Georgia with his daughter’s onesie. Washington is already signed, adds to the Dawgs top five class pic.twitter.com/JzXx89J8Tn — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 3, 2020

Washington had already secretly signed with Georgia during the first day of the Early Signing Period but opted to hold off on a formal announcement until now. A short time after his announcement, UGA confirmed the recruit’s signing.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Washington is rated as the No. 10 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Washington committed to UGA over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Tennessee.

The 6-7, 261-pound Nevada high school plays tight end and defensive end. It’s widely thought he’ll be used on the offensive side of the ball in Athens.

With Washington’s signing, Georgia’s 2020 class is now rated No. 3 on the 247Sports.com composite. They had been fourth coming in, but leapfrogged Ohio State thanks to the Washington development.

Now that Washington is off the board, just two of the nation’s 28 five-star recruits remain unsigned — cornerback Kelee Ringo and running back Zachary Evans. Both Ringo, the No. 8 prospect in the country, and Evans, No. 14, are considered heavy leans to UGA.

Ringo will announce his school of choice this coming Saturday. Evans had been expected to make his decision during the Under Armor game, but postponed it. Just when he’ll reveal his school of choice is unclear.

However, Evans did confirm that, like Washington, he has already signed with a school.