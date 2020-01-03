Dylan Moses (again) says he’s returning to Alabama for senior season

The odd situation involving Dylan Moses and a potential return to Alabama has taken a twist. And this one would be favorable to the Crimson Tide.

In late August, Moses suffered what turned out to be a torn ACL. Obviously, the linebacker missed the entire 2019 season after surgery. This past Monday, Dylan Moses announced that, “[a]fter much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education.”

An odd, to say the least, message on that same Instagram account Thursday, however, indicated that a final decision won’t be made until Jan. 20. “We are aware that Mr. Moses has recently given an unadvised commitment to return to the University of Alabama,” the message, attributed to Moses’ father, attorney Edward Moses, stated. “However, under the provisions of the trust, his majesty is not allowed to make unilateral decisions.”

That post has since been scrubbed from Moses’ Instagram page. While it wasn’t replaced on that social media site, Moses did issue another statement on his Twitter account in which he again indicates that he is returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

It’s the exact same statement that he released on his Instagram account four days ago.

Dear Bama Nation, “After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true. “While doing this, I plan to give 110 percent effort to lead my teammates on and off the field, while setting a good example for them to follow. This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a ton on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft. “The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. The program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money — it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title. “To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thanks you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me — or this football team yet! “Roll Tide!

Whether this decision sticks or not remains to be seen.

As a true sophomore last season, Dylan Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors at Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches. The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.