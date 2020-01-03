Joe Moorhead thanks fans after being removed as head coach at Mississippi State

Mississippi State decided to bring the Joe Moorhead era to a close after just two seasons, which sent Moorhead into coaching exile at a tough time in the coaching carousel. Later in the day, Moorhead took some time to address Mississippi State fans as he gathered his thoughts and said good-bye to the Bulldog fanbase.

Noting it was a “pretty emotional day,” Moorhead thanks the university for the opportunity to be the head coach. Moorhead went on to thank the alumni, students, and fans for the support he received over the past two seasons. The now-former Bulldogs head coach then addressed his players and wished them well moving forward.

After he charges his phone, Moorhead will likely be receiving plenty of phone calls as the search for his next job gets started (it probably already has). As things stand now, the head coaching carousel is complete for this cycle, barring any possible changes upcoming. Moorhead would make a terrific offensive coordinator if he wants to scale back at least for one season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB