Miami nabs Rhett Lashlee from SMU to coach offense

The Miami Hurricanes were shut out in their bowl game, which was a brutal reminder the Hurricanes need a lot of help in getting the offense in gear moving forward. Heda coach Manny Diaz will hand that responsibility off to his new offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee.

Lashlee is reportedly on his way from SMU to Miami to fill the same position as an offensive coordinator.

A source close to UM said that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Miami will name SMU OC/QB coach Rhett Lashlee to the same position next week. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 3, 2020

SMU OC Rhett Lashlee is new OC at Miami, sources told @Stadium. Lashlee has been an OC last 9 seasons at Samford (2011), Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-16), UConn (2017) & SMU (2018-19) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2020

Miami has not officially announced any coaching staff additions as of yet, although one could be expected as soon as early next week.

Miami ranked 98th in the nation in total offense with an average of 367.2 yards per game. SMU averaged 489.8 yards per game with the 9th-ranked total offense in 2019. The Hurricanes ranked 90th in the nation with 25.4 points per game. SMU had one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses with 41.8 points per game (7th in the nation). While there is a difference in the overall level of competition both programs faced in 2019, those are still drastically different and enough reason to be encouraged about Miami’s potential future on offense with Lashlee calling the plays.

Lashlee has been all over the place the past few years in his coaching career. After a four-year run at Auburn as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2013 through 2016, Lashlee spent the 2017 season at UConn and the past two seasons with SMU. This will be Lashlee’s first time coaching in the ACC.

