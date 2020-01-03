Michigan loses center Cesar Ruiz to NFL draft

As if Michigan didn’t already have to overhaul its offensive line due to players graduating, now it has one more reason to focus on the offensive line this spring. Center Cesar Ruiz has announced today he will forgo his final year of eligibility in Ann Arbor and take the jump into the NFL draft pool for 2020.

Ruiz announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account.

“Since the day I touched a football I knew I wanted to play in the National Football League,” Ruiz said in his statement. It’s always been my dream and now I am ready to make my dream a reality. I will be forgoing my senior season and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

All Glory To The Most High 🤲🏾 LOVE 💙 pic.twitter.com/DG0S3bVI51 — King Ruiz 〰️🏵🐻 (@_OverCees) January 3, 2020

The Wolverines were already losing three seniors from the offensive line. The loss of Ruiz will leave four spots on the line to fill in 2020. That will give something to address beginning in the spring for Michigan as they look to make a push for a Big Ten East Division title run next season.

