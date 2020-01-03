Minnesota Mike Sanford
Getty Images

Minnesota hires Mike Sanford Jr. to fill OC opening

By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 2:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thanks to intraconference poaching, Minnesota has turned the keys to its offense over to Mike Sanford Jr.

Early Friday afternoon, Minnesota announced that P.J. Fleck has hired Mike Sanford Jr. as his next offensive coordinator.  Sanford replaces Kirk Ciarrocca, who was hired for the same job at Penn State late last month.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike, his wife Anne-Marie and kids Peyton, Gunnar and Griffin to Minnesota,” said Fleck in a statement. “I have known Mike for many years, and he will be an elite addition to our staff. Mike is one of the brightest young minds in the game and brings a wealth of experience to our offensive staff room and our offensive system.”

Sanford was the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-18.  He was fired after going 9-16 in those two seasons.

This past season, Sanford coordinated Utah State’s offense.  The 37-year-old son of former UNLV head coach Mike Sanford comes to Minnesota having also served as the coordinator at Notre Dame (2015-16) and Boise State (2014).

From 2011-13, Sanford was an assistant at Stanford.  He was the running backs coach the first two seasons on The Farm, wide receivers coach the last one.  The last two seasons, he also held the title of run-game coordinator.

In addition to Sanford’s hiring, the football program also announced that Matt Simon has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator. Simon will continue to coach wide receivers as well.

Despite Simon’s promotion, Sanford will serve as the Golden Gophers’ primary in-game playcaller.

New Year’s Day, Minnesota capped off a historic season with an Outback Bowl upset of Auburn.  The 11 wins were the program’s most since they won 13 in 1904.  Minnesota’s only other seasons with 10 or more wins came in 1900, 1903, 1905 and 2003.

CB Noah Igbinoghene leaves Auburn early, declares for draft

Noah Igbinoghene Auburn
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

An All-Surname first-teamer, Noah Igbinoghene has officially opted to leave Auburn early.

On his personal Instagram account, Noah Igbinoghene confirmed that he’s leaving his final season of eligibility at Auburn on the table and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. “My last three years at Auburn have been nothing but a blessing and have been some of the best experiences of my life,” the defensive back wrote. ” If I had to do it all over again, I would still choose Auburn.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

4️⃣✌🏾 #countyourblessings #watchmework

A post shared by Noah Igbinoghene (@noah_igbo4) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:25am PST

Igbinoghene has played in 26 games the past two seasons for the Tigers.  This season, his seven pass breakups were good for second on the team.

In his last appearance, Igbinoghene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the Outback Bowl loss to Minnesota.

“It was a big hole,” the corner said in crediting his blocking on the play. “One cut, and I just ran. It was easy. I credit out to them. That was all on them. I just ran and it was a pretty easy touchdown. …

“It’s all about the other guys, I just ran and that’s what I do. It was a surreal moment.”

Bill Musgrave takes over as OC/QBs coach at Cal

Bill Musgrave Cal
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 2:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

The college hiring season is in full swing, with Bill Musgrave now in officially in place at Cal.

Last month, Beau Baldwin left Cal after three seasons to take the head job at FCS Cal Poly.  A month later, it’s been confirmed by the program that Bill Musgrave has been hired by Justin Wilcox as the new offensive coordinator at Cal.

Musgraves will also be responsible for the Golden Bears’ quarterbacks.

“Bill Musgrave has a brilliant offensive mind and is one of top teachers of offensive football and quarterbacks,” Wilcox said in a statement. “Bill has incredible football knowledge and has been extremely versatile in the offensive systems he has run throughout his career, which is important. He also has a strong desire to coach again at the collegiate level, where he can help develop young football players at a formative stage of their careers. His competitiveness and humility stood out during the hiring process. Everyone that I talked to about Bill that I know and trust had tremendous things to say. He will be a great fit at Cal.”

Musgrave, who played his college football at Oregon, has spent the vast majority of his 20-year-plus coaching career in the NFL.  His last job at the collegiate level?  as the coordinator/quarterbacks/tight ends coach at Virginia in 2001-02.  In fact, that is Musgrave’s only coaching job in college football.

Musgrave has served as the coordinator at five different NFL stops — Denver (2018), Oakland (2015-16), Minnesota (2011-13), Jacksonville (2003-04) and Carolina (2000).

This past season, Musgrave was on the sidelines at both levels of football.

“I am thrilled to join a Cal program that has exciting days ahead,” Musgrave said. “I want to continue building upon what has already been started, which on the offensive side of the ball is a young group that showed tremendous progress last season and was playing its best football at the end of the year. Coach Wilcox and his staff have done a tremendous job of creating an outstanding culture and environment that is focused on teaching football, and one of the most enjoyable and satisfying parts of this job is to be able to play a key role in the development of young players. There is a tremendous opportunity to do that right now at Cal, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Baldwin joined Wilcox in Berkeley in January of 2017 as the Golden Bears’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach, while also carrying the title of assistant head coach.  In January of last year, he moved from running backs to quarterbacks as Wilcox looked to shake up the worst offense in the Pac-12.

The shuffling didn’t help much as the Bears were again dead-last in the conference in scoring at 21.2 points per game (they were at 21.5 ppg a year ago).  Their yards per game dipped from 344 a year ago to 328.5 in 2019.  They are last in the league in that category as well.

Nebraska dismisses troubled RB Maurice Washington

Nebraska Maurice Washington
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
1 Comment

After waiting longer than most, Nebraska has finally washed its hands of Maurice Washington.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported Friday that Nebraska has dismissed Maurice Washington from Scott Frost‘s football team.  An NU official subsequently confirmed that the running back is no longer a part of the program.

Subsequent to this post being published, the university issued the following statement:

The Nebraska football program announced today that running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from the Husker team.

Washington is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal soon.

Based on Washington’s history, it was seemingly only a matter of when, not if, the school would pull the trigger on a parting of ways.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April of last year, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was nearly two years ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the then-Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.  The September appearance was canceled and rescheduled, as was the one in mid-October.  Yet another rescheduled appearance, scheduled for Dec. 12, was pushed back to Jan. 12.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of 2018. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In the midst of his California legal issues, Washington was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in June of last year.

In the first seven games this season, which included a pair of half-game suspensions unrelated to the California court case, Washington ran for 298 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also had 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Those would be the only stats he would record on the season as, on Oct. 21, Scott Frost announced Washington was not a part of the Cornhuskers’ plans “in the immediate future.” A couple of days later, however, the head coach left the door open for Washington’s return.

A little over two months later, though, that door was officially closed.

Brandon Kennedy confirms he’s been granted sixth season at Tennessee

Brandon Kennedy Tennessee
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
1 Comment

Thanks to Brandon Kennedy, Tennessee had an additional reason for celebration following a wild Thursday night.

In mid-November, it was reported that Brandon Kennedy was looking into the possibility of returning to Tennessee in 2020 by seeking a sixth season of eligibility.  A week later, the starting offensive lineman confirmed that he will pursue a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to take the field for the Volunteers next season.

Following last night’s wild Gator Bowl win over Indiana, Kennedy confirmed that he has indeed been granted that sixth season of eligibility.  The lineman told reporters he was informed of the NCAA’s decision a couple of weeks ago.

And, at least for now, he plans to take advantage of it.  Kennedy could declare for the 2020 NFL Draft in April, although all indications are that he’ll be back on Rocky Top next season as a sixth-year senior.

Getting that waiver granted, for all intents and purposes, appeared to be a slam-dunk for Kennedy.

In 2018, Kennedy suffered a torn ACL in the opener that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.  The year before, a foot injury limited the lineman to just three appearances, none of which came in the second half of the season.

Kennedy began his collegiate playing career at Alabama as a four-star 2015 signee, but opted to leave the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer in May of 2018.  After some initial pushback from his former school, Kennedy transferred to Tennessee the following month.

Returning from the serious knee injury, Kennedy started all 13 games at center for the Vols this season, the only lineman on the team who has started every game at the same position.  Off the field, Kennedy earned his master’s degree in sports psychology and motor behavior from UT last month.