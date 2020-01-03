Ohio State DE Chase Young confirms he’s entering 2020 NFL Draft

One off-the-cuff remark notwithstanding, it’s long been common knowledge that Ohio State would be losing Chase Young before his eligibility expired. Friday, we received that confirmation.
On Twitter, the All-American defensive end confirmed that he’s placing his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. “After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter,” Chase Young wrote.
“I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Young continued. “I look forward to joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all and see you soon on Sundays.
“God bless and go Bucks!”
James 1:17… Buckeye For Life…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/symHLRRuCB
— CY2 (@youngchase907) January 3, 2020
The junior was named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in addition to earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019. He’s also been named as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football.
The lineman was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and a unanimous first-team All-American.
Young, who missed a pair of games due to an NCAA violation, currently leads the nation in sacks per game at 1.38. His 1.8 tackles for loss per game are tied for second nationally.
Nearly four months out, it’s widely believed that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick of the April draft and Young No. 2. Cincinnati has the top pick, with Washington picking right behind them.
Washington is quarterbacked by Dwayne Haskins, who was Young’s teammate at OSU. On Twitter, Haskins had a message for Young following his announcement.
See you soon 😉 https://t.co/CLvbTZ5Q8E
— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 3, 2020