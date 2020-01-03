Ohio up 11 on Nevada at halftime of Potato Bowl

Ohio’s second-quarter scoring outburst turned a tied game into a two-score lead for the Bobcats. Ohio leads Nevada 20-9 at halftime of the Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on this Friday afternoon.

Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke has rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown as Ohio has dominated the running game. Nevada has -1 rushing yards on eight attempts at the halftime break. Nevada has done most of their damage through the air, with Carson Strong completing 15 of 22 passes for 184 yards. Strong has been taken down for a loss of 30 rushing yards as Ohio has swarmed him in the backfield.

Despite a solid passing game, Nevada has been held to just two field goals. Brandon Talton has converted all three attempts, including a 51-yard field goal to handle all of Nevada’s first-half scoring.

Neither team has turned the football over and the only penalty of the half was charged against Nevada for 15 yards. Nevada getting a late field goal just before halftime cut into the Ohio lead and makes the deficit not as intimidating at the break, but the Wolfpack will need to finish a couple of drive sin the second half if they are to prevent Ohio from celebrating on the blue turf in Boise.

