Former Rutgers WR Tiquan Underwood hired as Scarlet Knights assistant

As was the case with Greg Schiano returning as head coach, Rutgers is showing Tiquan Underwood that you can indeed go home again.

Thursday night, Rutgers announced that Tiquan Underwood has been hired as the Scarlet Knights’ wide receivers coach. Underwood played receiver at Rutgers for four seasons from 2005-08.

Underwood’s head coach in Piscataway? Schiano.

“I am excited to welcome Tiquan back home to Rutgers,” Schiano said in a statement. “He had a great career and played an integral role in the success we were able to achieve. Watching him grow as a player and now as an up-and-coming coach has been a blessing. Tiquan understands the culture of this program and what it takes to be successful here. Tiquan will be an elite teacher and mentor for our wide receivers and our entire team.”

Last season, Underwood was a quality control coach for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. He began his coaching career the year before working with the wide receivers at Lafayette.

Underwood played in 50 games during his time with the Scarlet Knights. He remains in the Top Ten in receptions (132, ninth), receiving yards (1,931, 10th) and receiving touchdowns (16, seventh). His 248 yards in a 2007 win over Buffalo are still the school’s single-game record.

Following his time at RU, Underwood spent eight years playing professional football — five in the NFL, three in the CFL.

“It is an amazing feeling for me and my family to come back home,” said Underwood in his statement. “Coach Schiano offered me the opportunity to represent New Jersey and be part of building the pride for Rutgers football. To have the chance to do it now as a coach is a dream come true. He helped shape me into the man I am today, and I look forward to playing that same role for my fellow Scarlet Knights.”