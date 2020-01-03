Rutgers Tiquan Underwood
Former Rutgers WR Tiquan Underwood hired as Scarlet Knights assistant

By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
As was the case with Greg Schiano returning as head coach, Rutgers is showing Tiquan Underwood that you can indeed go home again.

Thursday night, Rutgers announced that Tiquan Underwood has been hired as the Scarlet Knights’ wide receivers coach.  Underwood played receiver at Rutgers for four seasons from 2005-08.

Underwood’s head coach in Piscataway?  Schiano.

“I am excited to welcome Tiquan back home to Rutgers,” Schiano said in a statement. “He had a great career and played an integral role in the success we were able to achieve. Watching him grow as a player and now as an up-and-coming coach has been a blessing. Tiquan understands the culture of this program and what it takes to be successful here. Tiquan will be an elite teacher and mentor for our wide receivers and our entire team.”

Last season, Underwood was a quality control coach for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.  He began his coaching career the year before working with the wide receivers at Lafayette.

Underwood played in 50 games during his time with the Scarlet Knights.  He remains in the Top Ten in receptions (132, ninth), receiving yards (1,931, 10th) and receiving touchdowns (16, seventh).  His 248 yards in a 2007 win over Buffalo are still the school’s single-game record.

Following his time at RU, Underwood spent eight years playing professional football — five in the NFL, three in the CFL.

“It is an amazing feeling for me and my family to come back home,” said Underwood in his statement. “Coach Schiano offered me the opportunity to represent New Jersey and be part of building the pride for Rutgers football. To have the chance to do it now as a coach is a dream come true. He helped shape me into the man I am today, and I look forward to playing that same role for my fellow Scarlet Knights.”

Dylan Moses (again) says he’s returning to Alabama for senior season

Dylan Moses Alabama
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 1:32 PM EST
The odd situation involving Dylan Moses and a potential return to Alabama has taken a twist.  And this one would be favorable to the Crimson Tide.

In late August, Moses suffered what turned out to be a torn ACL.  Obviously, the linebacker missed the entire 2019 season after surgery.  This past Monday, Dylan Moses announced that, “[a]fter much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education.”

An odd, to say the least, message on that same Instagram account Thursday, however, indicated that a final decision won’t be made until Jan. 20. “We are aware that Mr. Moses has recently given an unadvised commitment to return to the University of Alabama,” the message, attributed to Moses’ father, attorney Edward Moses, stated. “However, under the provisions of the trust, his majesty is not allowed to make unilateral decisions.”

That post has since been scrubbed from Moses’ Instagram page.  While it wasn’t replaced on that social media site, Moses did issue another statement on his Twitter account in which he again indicates that he is returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

It’s the exact same statement that he released on his Instagram account four days ago.

Dear Bama Nation,

“After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true.

“While doing this, I plan to give 110 percent effort to lead my teammates on and off the field, while setting a good example for them to follow. This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a ton on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft.

“The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. The program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money — it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title.

“To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thanks you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me — or this football team yet!

“Roll Tide!

Whether this decision sticks or not remains to be seen.

As a true sophomore last season, Dylan Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors at Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches.  The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.

Ohio State DE Chase Young confirms he’s entering 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State Chase Young
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 1:16 PM EST
One off-the-cuff remark notwithstanding, it’s long been common knowledge that Ohio State would be losing Chase Young before his eligibility expired.  Friday, we received that confirmation.

On Twitter, the All-American defensive end confirmed that he’s placing his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. “After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter,” Chase Young wrote.

“I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Young continued. “I look forward to joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all and see you soon on Sundays.

“God bless and go Bucks!”

The junior was named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in addition to earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019. He’s also been named as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football.

The lineman was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and a unanimous first-team All-American.

Young, who missed a pair of games due to an NCAA violation, currently leads the nation in sacks per game at 1.38.  His 1.8 tackles for loss per game are tied for second nationally.

Nearly four months out, it’s widely believed that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick of the April draft and Young No. 2.  Cincinnati has the top pick, with Washington picking right behind them.

Washington is quarterbacked by Dwayne Haskins, who was Young’s teammate at OSU.  On Twitter, Haskins had a message for Young following his announcement.

Five-star 2018 RB Lorenzo Lingard transfers from Miami to Florida

Lorenzo Lingard Miami Florida
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 12:49 PM EST
Lorenzo Lingard may have left Miami, but he hasn’t left the state of Florida, as it turns out.

Late last month, it was confirmed that Lingard had entered the NCAA transfer database.  Friday, Lingard confirmed on Twitter that he is transferring to Florida and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

“I am truly blessed and thankful to be a Gator,” Lingard wrote. “The people who made this possible have changed my life.  I am ready to do whatever it takes to become the best [G]ator as a team player and student-athlete.

“I know my Dad is excited for this.  I want to maximize everything.”

It’s believed, though, the running back will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021.  That season, he would be a redshirt sophomore.

A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.

A knee injury essentially cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games.

During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.

Mississippi State issues statement on firing of Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State Joe Moorhead
By John TaylorJan 3, 2020, 11:26 AM EST
2 Comments

Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead have officially parted ways.

Very late Thursday, multiple reports surfaced that Mississippi State was exploring the possibility of firing Joe Moorhead as its head football coach.  It was suggested that the potential firing was centered on off-field issues, including an ugly fight between teammates in the run-up to the Music City Bowl. The loss to Louisville in the bowl game was cited as well.

Friday morning, it was confirmed that Moorhead is out as the Bulldogs’ coach.  A short time later, MSU issued statements addressing the developments.

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” a statement from athletic director John Cohen began. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

“It is clear the time has come to change the leadership of our football program,” Keenum said in his statement. “Coach Moorhead is a good man, and I have nothing but respect for him. I sincerely wish the very best for him and his wonderful family. …

“[Cohen] will be working to find a new head football coach who will demonstrably reflect our shared expectations for a consistently competitive football team that displays discipline, pride, and preparation in all facets of the program.”

The day after Christmas, it was reported that freshman Garrett Shrader, who was supposed to start the bowl game at quarterback, was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a defensive teammate.  The altercation was preceded by an in-practice altercation during a contact drill.

Shrader suffered some orbital bone damage as a result of the incident.

Prior to that situation, there had been speculation that Moorhead could be two-and-done with the Bulldogs, although a lengthy meeting in late November confirmed that all of the parties involved are satisfied with the current direction of the football program.  If Moorhead were to be fired without cause, according to one report, it would cost the university in the neighborhood of $2 million in the form of a buyout.  Another has the number at $7 million “that can be mitigated to as little as $4 million through off-set language in his contract, assuming the coach finds other employment.”

In two years since replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, has gone 14-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play.  This season, those marks are 6-7 and 3-5. In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.