Former West Virginia star Pat White named RBs coach at USF

A star quarterback at West Virginia, Pat White will be tackling a new position in his first Power Five coaching job.

South Florida on Thursday confirmed that White has been added to first-year head coach Jeff Scott‘s coaching staff. White will be responsible for the Bulls’ running backs moving forward.

White spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the quarterbacks coach at FCS Alcorn State.

“We are very excited to have Pat join our staff and lead our running backs unit,” Scott said in a statement. “Pat was an electrifying player that I’m sure Bulls fans remember well. He played at a very high level, broke records and won a lot of games as a quarterback at West Virginia and has had tremendous success in two seasons coaching at Alcorn State. He will be a great coach and mentor for our USF players.”

In both of White’s seasons at Alcorn State, Braves quarterbacks were named SWAC Offensive Players of the Year. Those two years marked White’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.

At WVU, White was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year in both 2006 and 2007. He also earned first-team all-conference honors three straight seasons with the Mountaineers.

White was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2009 NFL Draft.

With White’s hiring, Scott now has eight of his 10 on-field assistants on staff. Those are: