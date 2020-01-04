Former Alabama LB Christian Bell transferring from Wisconsin as well

After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin. Now, Bell is on the move yet again.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Ball announced that after “multiple meetings and conversations with my family and coaches I have decided to transfer.” The linebacker gave no specific reason for yet another move.

As of Friday night, Bell’s name was officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The redshirt junior will exit UW as a graduate transfer. He would be immediately eligible in 2020 at another FBS school. Next season will be his last year of eligibility.

“I want to thank the coaches for the opportunity,” Bell wrote. “I also want to thank my teammates for unforgettable moments. All love from me.”

The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.

In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season. He spent his three seasons with the Badgers as a backup.