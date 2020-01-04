College Football Bowl Preview
Getty Images

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 4 Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorJan 4, 2020, 8:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 4 bowl menu, one that features just a single AAC-Conference USA matchup.

WHO: Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6)
WHAT: The 17th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: In this college football bowl preview, we’ll start off by noting that four of the last nine Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowls have been decided by three points or less, and five of them have been decided by seven or fewer.  Of course, Army helped trigger the firing of Major Applewhite last year by woodshedding Houston 70-14. … A win for Tulane would give Willie Fritz 14 the past two seasons.  That would be the program’s best two-year stretch since winning 15 in 1998-99.  The Green Wave could also claim bowl wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever. … Southern Miss’ last bowl win came in the 2016 New Orleans Bowl. … Neither team enters this game in Fort Worth on a roll.  The Green Wave has lost three in a row, while the Eagles have lost two in a row.  Southern Miss and Tulane are former Conference USA foes, having met 13 times in league play from 1996-2010.  All told, they have met 30 times, including every year from 1979-2006.  Southern Miss holds a decisive 23-7 edge all-time, including six wins in a row and nine of the last 10. … As we previously noted, the two schools’ rivalry trophy, replete with a fresh coat of paint, will be at stake in this game. … With the exception of one (47-42 win over Troy), every game Southern Miss won and every game they lost this season came by 14 or more points. … Storyline of the Day: Tulane’s rush offense vs. Southern Miss’ run defense.  The Eagles give up 111.8 yards per game, best in Conference USA and 14th nationally.  The Green Wave averages 249.8 yards per game on the ground, tops in the AAC and 11th in the country.  They have six players who have rushed for more than 200 yards this season, and a seventh is at 192. … Southern Miss’ offense is triggered by quarterback Jack Abraham, whose 3,329 yards passing are second in the conference.
THE LINE: Southern Miss, +7
THE PREDICTION: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 20

Tulane blows past Southern Miss in Armed Forces Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two drives in, it appeared we had a blowout on our hands at the Armed Forces Bowl. We did, just not in the direction it appeared at the time.

Southern Miss jumped out to a 13-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game on two Jack Abraham touchdowns, a 44-yard strike to Quez Watkins and a 3-yard rush.

Over the final 50 minutes, though, Tulane ran off 30 unanswered points to score a 30-13 win.

The win moves Tulane to 7-6 on the season and gives the Green Wave bowl wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in the program’s 127-year history.

The comeback was slow moving. After gaining just 75 yards in the first half and scoring only on two 31-yard Merek Glover field goals, the Tulane offense caught fire in the third quarter behind the arm of Justin McMillan.

The Wave took the ball to open the second half and rolled 77 yards in five plays, scoring on a 52-yard strike to Oklahoma State transfer Jalen McCleskey. (That drive nearly perfectly mirrored Southern Miss’s drive to open the game.)

After a third Glover field goal put Tulane in the lead, the Wave defense broke the game open when Larry Brooks intercepted a pass and, combined with his return, an unsportsmanlike conduct flag gave Tulane the ball at the Southern Miss 2-yard line. After a false start, McMillan pushed Tulane’s lead to 23-13 with a 7-yard strike to Jacob Robertson, Jr.

McMillan then all but ended the game at the 1:54 mark of the third quarter when he fired his third touchdown pass of the frame, a 20-yard lob to a wide open Amare Jones.

After starting slowly, McMillan earned player of the game honors for hitting 13-of-18 passes for 215 yards and three scores. He also rushed 15 times for 39 yards.

A key moment in Tulane’s comeback, though, had very little to do with Tulane.

Abraham injured his shoulder on his final pass of the first half and did not return; he finished the game 17-of-23 for 167 yards with a touchdown. With Abraham out, backup Tate Whatley played the entire second half and simply was not ready for that level of exposure. The sophomore went 9-of-22 for 134 yards with two interceptions.

Neither quarterback got much help from the running game, as the Eagles (7-6) finished with 58 yards on 23 carries.

After gaining 139 yards on 19 plays over their first two drives, Southern Miss’ remaining 49 snaps gained just 220 yards and resulted in zero points. Tulane’s offense, meanwhile, gained 304 yards in the second half.

Alabama RT Jedrick Wills, Jr., going pro

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alabama is getting one of its bookend tackles back, as left tackle Alex Leatherwood announced this week he will return for the 2020 campaign.

The Crimson Tide will not go 2-for-2.

Right tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr., announced Saturday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Willis made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“As a kid from Lexington, KY- It has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” he said. “After prayers and discussion with my family I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Wills appeared in 11 games as a true freshman before entering the starting roster as a sophomore. He started 28 consecutive games for the Crimson Tide.

A First Team All-SEC performer, Wills was a consensus Second Team All-American this fall.

He is widely expected to be a first round selection in this spring’s draft.

With Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses already returning, Alabama is still awaiting word from (deep breath) running back Najee Harris, receivers Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith, safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade returning for junior season

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

The infamous targeting hit on Trevor Lawrence will not be the final play of Shaun Wade‘s college career. The Ohio State cornerback announced Saturday he will return to Columbus for his junior season.

Wade made the announcement in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., during a livestream with Letterman Row.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Wade collected 26 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

With the graduation of Damon Arnette and the early departure of Jeff Okudah, Wade will have the opportunity to move outside and matchup with opponents’ top receivers.

The former 5-star recruit was a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree this fall. He owns 57 career tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Southern Miss leading Tulane halfway through Armed Forces Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 1:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

At the half in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Southern Miss holds a 13-6 lead over Tulane.

The Eagles rolled down the field on their first two drives of the game. Accepting the ball to open the game, USM knifed 61 yards in eight plays, the last 44 coming on a touchdown toss to Quez Watkins from Jack Abraham.

After its defense forced a three-and-out, Southern Miss then moved 78 yards in 11 snaps, as Abraham’s 3-yard keeper and Andrew Stein‘s successful PAT gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead at the 5:23 mark of the first quarter.

Over the half’s remaining 20 minutes, though, it was a different game.

USM posted three three-and-outs, one five-and-out, and a turnover on downs in which the Eagles took the ball at their own 39 but were unable to gain a first down, handing the ball back to Tulane at its own 48 when Abraham was stuffed on 4th-and-1.

Tulane, though, mounted just two Merek Glover field goals, both from 31 yards, and posted its own four-and-out after taking over near midfield with three minutes left in the half.

The Green Wave gained 75 yards and achieved five first downs in the half.