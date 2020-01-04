Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Florida State football has officially added a current FBS player to its roster.

Late last month, Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Florida State football program. Saturday, FSU confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the Seminoles.

Taylor had announced his transfer from Florida International in December.

As a graduate transfer, Taylor will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

”We are excited about the addition of Devontay Taylor into the Seminole family,” new head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “Devontay is a recent college graduate and will provide us a talented playmaker to the offensive line position group. He has played in 32 games throughout his collegiate career after originally signing as a 240-pound defensive lineman. Devontay will be immediately eligible and will provide great competition on the offensive front. We are looking forward to having him as part of the program.”

Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 32 games for the Conference USA school.

In the release noting Taylor’s addition, FSU also managed to toss a bit of shade in the general direction of one of its in-state rivals: