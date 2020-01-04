Georgia keeps safety Richard LeCounte for one more season

Most NFL draft stay/go declarations are filled with text, which is surely important and yet largely unread all the same. Aside from the fact that most if it is simply hard to read, people just want to know if you’re staying or going.

For those folks, Richard LeCounte is a fan favorite.

The Georgia safety got right to the point, tweeting on Saturday “Year 4 Let’s Do It !!” accompanied simply with a photo of him with a Sugar Bowl champions shirt draped over his right shoulder pad.

Year 4 Let’s Do It !! pic.twitter.com/TJ7jdSPN0Y — Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) January 4, 2020

By returning, LeCounte has cemented himself in a special place of the heart of Georgia football. The first player to commit to the G after Kirby Smart‘s hiring, the former 5-star recruit ranked third on the club with 61 tackles while leading the SEC with three fumble recoveries.

The co-winner of Georgia’s Defensive Most Improved Player Award, LeCounte intercepted two passes in Georgia’s win over Baylor on Wednesday night.

LeCounte has bucked the trend of his fellow 2017 signees, as D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson have all declared for the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm remains undecided.