Georgia OL one of three defendants in federal hazing lawsuit

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb is one of three defendants in a federal bullying lawsuit.

Webb, along with an unnamed Oxford (Ala.) High School student and the school’s baseball coach, Wesley Brook, is accused by an underage plaintiff heretofore referred to as John Doe of encouraging Doe to drink from a Powerade bottle containing Webb’s semen.

“While we cannot comment on this individual student matter, we review allegations of misconduct by our student-athletes and hold accountable those that do not meet our expectations,” the University of Georgia Athletic Association told AL.com, who broke the story.

Webb was a 5-star member of Georgia’s 2019 signing class out of Oxford, Ala.

According to the suit, the plaintiff and the unnamed defendant were among a number of boys showering in the school’s field house during normal school hours on the morning of Oct. 8, 2018. At some point, the plaintiff noticed a Powerade bottle resting on top of a locker and inquired about its ownership. “Yeah, that’s mine from last week,” the unnamed defendant allegedly said. “Don’t worry about it, you can have it.”

Unbeknownst to the plaintiff, the bottle contained Webb’s seminal fluid, which the plaintiff then consumed.

Doe says he then attempted to force himself to vomit and called his father to pick him up.

Oxford students then allegedly taunted and embarrassed Doe in the remaining days, weeks, and months, referring to him by homophobic slurs and later had a Gatorade bottle thrown into his yard. The complaint says Doe has suffered “extreme and ongoing emotional, mental and physical anguish,” and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Webb enrolled at Georgia in January of 2019 and appeared in the Bulldogs’ wins over Murray State and Georgia Tech.