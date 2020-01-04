Jerry Jeudy leaving Alabama early for the NFL draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Jerry Jeudy is taking his leave of Alabama and beginning his NFL journey.

On Twitter late Saturday afternoon, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he is departing Alabama and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The standout wide receiver is leaving a year of collegiate eligibility on the table.

”The journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience,” Jeudy wrote. “Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me.

”I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.”

4ever a Crimson Tide ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YSGihoPnfe — JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 4, 2020

The winner of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, Jeudy will finish his collegiate career with 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns on 159 receptions. This season, his stat line went 77-1163-10.

In his last game, Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Jeudy caught six passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown covered 85 yards.

Jeudy is the second Tide player to declare early today. Earlier, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving ‘Bama for the April draft.

Previously, linebacker Dylan Moses (HERE) (PROBABLY) and left tackle Alex Leatherwood (HERE) had announced they would be coming back to Tuscaloosa for their senior seasons.