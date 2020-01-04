The offensive marriage of Miami and Rhett Lashlee has been consummated.
Friday, it was reported that Lashlee was set to become the offensive coordinator at The U. Saturday, the Hurricanes confirmed the hiring. Lashlee will also serve as quarterbacks coach.
” Lashlee’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check,” the university’s release added.
” We are thrilled to welcome Rhett Lashlee and his family to the UM family,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. “Rhett has directed some of the most innovative offenses in college football in recent years. Offenses that attack quickly, creatively and efficiently. We are excited to see how Rhett will look to spread the ball around and utilize.”
Lashlee spent the past two seasons in the same jobs at SMU. At the FBS level, he’s also been the coordinator at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-16) and UConn (2017). He was also the coordinator at FCS Stamford in 2011.
This past season, Miami ranked 98th in the nation in total offense with an average of 367.2 yards per game. SMU averaged 489.8 ypg, the ninth nationally. The Hurricanes ranked 90th in the country with 25.4 points per game. The Mustangs had one of the top-scoring offenses with 41.8 points per game, seventh at the FBS level.
At the collegiate level, Lashlee began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2006. He was also a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2009-10.
Lashlee played his college football at Arkansas. He was a quarterback for the Razorbacks from 2002-04.
Florida State football has officially added a current FBS player to its roster.
Late last month, Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Florida State football program. Saturday, FSU confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the Seminoles.
Taylor had announced his transfer from Florida International in December.
As a graduate transfer, Taylor will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
”We are excited about the addition of Devontay Taylor into the Seminole family,” new head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “Devontay is a recent college graduate and will provide us a talented playmaker to the offensive line position group. He has played in 32 games throughout his collegiate career after originally signing as a 240-pound defensive lineman. Devontay will be immediately eligible and will provide great competition on the offensive front. We are looking forward to having him as part of the program.”
Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 32 games for the Conference USA school.
In the release noting Taylor’s addition, FSU also managed to toss a bit of shade in the general direction of one of its in-state rivals:
… started at right tackle and blocked as FIU allowed zero sacks and averaged 4.7 yards per rush in 30-24 win vs. Miami …
Not surprisingly, Jerry Jeudy is taking his leave of Alabama and beginning his NFL journey.
On Twitter late Saturday afternoon, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he is departing Alabama and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The standout wide receiver is leaving a year of collegiate eligibility on the table.
”The journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience,” Jeudy wrote. “Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me.
”I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.”
The winner of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, Jeudy will finish his collegiate career with 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns on 159 receptions. This season, his stat line went 77-1163-10.
In his last game, Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Jeudy caught six passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown covered 85 yards.
Jeudy is the second Tide player to declare early today. Earlier, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving ‘Bama for the April draft.
Previously, linebacker Dylan Moses (HERE) (PROBABLY) and left tackle Alex Leatherwood (HERE) had announced they would be coming back to Tuscaloosa for their senior seasons.
Matt Rhule has already turned down one NFL team, but not a couple of others. Reportedly.
Late last month, the Baylor head coach wisely said “thanks, but no thanks” to the chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, however, will be different. Monday, Rhule will interview with the Carolina Panthers. The next day, he’s expected to talk to the New York Giants.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed both of the developments earlier Saturday.
Matt Rhule has been a popular name on the last couple spinnings of the NFL coaching carousel. As such, the head coach held a meeting with his Baylor football players recently to openly discuss the dynamic.
“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard stated.
Previously, Rhule had interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts job in January of last year before pulling his name from consideration. These will be his first two interviews this cycle.
In three seasons at Baylor, Rhule has taken a team reeling from scandal to an 11-win squad that will play in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule pushed the Bears to 7-6 in 2018 before this year’s team went 11-2 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
The only experience for Matt Rhule at the NFL level? As the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the latest player to plunge into the NFL draft waters, announcing his intent to forgo his final season in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Plenty of early entrants find those waters frigid and punishing, but the thought here is Peoples-Jones will find easier swimming at the professional level than he ever did at Michigan.
The junior caught 34 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns, and the feeling here — and across college football, to be sure — is that Peoples-Jones could have easily doubled those numbers had he played in an offense more suited to his talents.
Though Michigan seemed to go through annual spurts where the Wolverines struggled to move the ball, Peoples-Jones and his cohorts Tarik Black and Nico Collins seemed to always be open. The trio combined to catch 96 passes for 1,490 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
With Peoples-Jones officially gone, it will be interesting to see if Collins and Black follow their ex-teammate’s lead.
Should all three go, Michigan’s next leading wide receiver behind rising junior Ronnie Bell (who led the team with 48 grabs this season) would be rising sophomore Giles Jackson, who caught all of nine passes this season.