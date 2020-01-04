The offensive marriage of Miami and Rhett Lashlee has been consummated.

Friday, it was reported that Lashlee was set to become the offensive coordinator at The U. Saturday, the Hurricanes confirmed the hiring. Lashlee will also serve as quarterbacks coach.

” Lashlee’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check,” the university’s release added.

” We are thrilled to welcome Rhett Lashlee and his family to the UM family,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. “Rhett has directed some of the most innovative offenses in college football in recent years. Offenses that attack quickly, creatively and efficiently. We are excited to see how Rhett will look to spread the ball around and utilize.”

Lashlee spent the past two seasons in the same jobs at SMU. At the FBS level, he’s also been the coordinator at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-16) and UConn (2017). He was also the coordinator at FCS Stamford in 2011.

This past season, Miami ranked 98th in the nation in total offense with an average of 367.2 yards per game. SMU averaged 489.8 ypg, the ninth nationally. The Hurricanes ranked 90th in the country with 25.4 points per game. The Mustangs had one of the top-scoring offenses with 41.8 points per game, seventh at the FBS level.

At the collegiate level, Lashlee began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2006. He was also a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2009-10.

Lashlee played his college football at Arkansas. He was a quarterback for the Razorbacks from 2002-04.