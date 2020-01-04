Ohio State CB Shaun Wade returning for junior season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The infamous targeting hit on Trevor Lawrence will not be the final play of Shaun Wade‘s college career. The Ohio State cornerback announced Saturday he will return to Columbus for his junior season.

Wade made the announcement in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., during a livestream with Letterman Row.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Wade collected 26 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade, a former Trinity Christian Star, will bypass the NFL draft and return to Buckeyes for junior season. Wade had 25 tackles, 2 sacks, INT. pic.twitter.com/QZm64jHxHU — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) January 4, 2020

With the graduation of Damon Arnette and the early departure of Jeff Okudah, Wade will have the opportunity to move outside and matchup with opponents’ top receivers.

The former 5-star recruit was a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree this fall. He owns 57 career tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.