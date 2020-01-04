Rutgers hires ex-Princeton OC Sean Gleeson away from OK State

Sean Gleeson has been hired as Rutgers’ new offensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday.
“Sean is one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football and we are happy to welcome him and his family to Rutgers,” Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said. “He has worked his way up the ranks with a history of developing quarterbacks and highly productive offensive schemes. Sean has shown an ability to devise game plans each week that are adaptable and capitalize on what would bring success against a given opponent. This is an exciting hire for our program and having another New Jersey guy come home to represent his state is special.”
Gleeson arrives at Rutgers from Oklahoma State by way of Princeton, where he spent five seasons on staff, the last two as offensive coordinator. The Glen Ridge, N.J., native helped Princeton book an undefeated 2018 season in which the Tigers led FCS with an Ivy League-record 47 points per game while ranking in the top 10 nationally in rushing and passing efficiency.
Gleeson spent the 2019 campaign at Oklahoma State.
“Growing up in New Jersey, I had an opportunity to watch and admire the job coach Schiano did during his time here,” said Gleeson. “He was able to build a program that made the entire state proud and I’m excited to have the chance to help him do that again.”