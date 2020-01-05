Alabama losing safety Xavier McKinney to NFL draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Alabama’s quarterback might come back for his senior season, but the quarterback of its defense is not.

Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney announced Sunday he will bypass his senior season in order to pursue a professional football career.

“My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future,” McKinney wrote in an Instagram post. “With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

A Third Team All-American, McKinney collected 95 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of the 2019 campaign.

In addition to losing one of its best playmakers, Alabama is also losing one of its four team captains.

The former 4-star recruit out of Roswell, Ga., McKinney played primarily on special teams as a true freshman in 2017 before winning a starting role in fall camp of his sophomore season. He was named Defensive MVP of Alabama’s Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma for posting five tackles and four pass breakups.