BC’s leading receiver enters transfer portal

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to Eagle Insider.

White led the Eagles in receptions (29) and touchdown catches (five) this past season. His 460 yards ranked second on the team.

After redshirting in 2016, White was an impact player from the moment he joined the active roster, ranking second on the club with 34 receptions for 423 yards and two scores in 13 games in 2017. Last fall, he led the team in catches and yards with 33 for 526 to go with three touchdowns.

In related news, BC never ranked higher than 81st nationally in passing in White’s three years on the field.

As perhaps (???) an unintentional burn at Steve Addazio and staff, Eagle Insider describes White’s recruitment out of Harrisburg, Pa., thusly:

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania came to Boston College as the No. 551 overall prospect in the 2016 class, per the Top247. He was among the Eagles’ highest-rated recruits that cycle.

White’s entry of the portal does not necessarily mean he’s leaving Chestnut Hill, and new head coach Jeff Hafley‘s first move on the recruiting trail will be with his own wideout.