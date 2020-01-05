Michigan’s Nico Collins returning for 2020

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones declared for the NFL on Sunday and, with Nico Collins and Tarik Black juggling similar decisions and Shea Patterson out of eligibility, Michigan’s passing game was staring down a major overhaul between 2019 and ’20.

It’ll still be different in 2020, but not as different as it could be.

On Sunday, Collins announced he will return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

“I have always believed in finishing what I started,” Collins wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will allow me to continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level. With that being said, we have unfinished business.”

The former 4-star recruit from Birmingham appeared in four games as a freshman, then joined the starting lineup in 2018, catching 38 passes for 632 yards with six touchdowns.

This season, Collins caught 37 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on the team.