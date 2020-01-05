Michigan’s Nico Collins returning for 2020

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones declared for the NFL on Sunday and, with Nico Collins and Tarik Black juggling similar decisions and Shea Patterson out of eligibility, Michigan’s passing game was staring down a major overhaul between 2019 and ’20.
It’ll still be different in 2020, but not as different as it could be.
On Sunday, Collins announced he will return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.
“I have always believed in finishing what I started,” Collins wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will allow me to continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level. With that being said, we have unfinished business.”
The former 4-star recruit from Birmingham appeared in four games as a freshman, then joined the starting lineup in 2018, catching 38 passes for 632 yards with six touchdowns.
This season, Collins caught 37 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on the team.
Alabama’s quarterback might come back for his senior season, but the quarterback of its defense is not.
Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney announced Sunday he will bypass his senior season in order to pursue a professional football career.
“My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future,” McKinney wrote in an Instagram post. “With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
A Third Team All-American, McKinney collected 95 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of the 2019 campaign.
In addition to losing one of its best playmakers, Alabama is also losing one of its four team captains.
The former 4-star recruit out of Roswell, Ga., McKinney played primarily on special teams as a true freshman in 2017 before winning a starting role in fall camp of his sophomore season. He was named Defensive MVP of Alabama’s Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma for posting five tackles and four pass breakups.
Tua Tagovailoa previously announced he would reveal his NFL decision on Monday, Jan. 6. On Sunday, we got details of that announcement.
The Alabama quarterback will sit for a press conference with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at noon ET (11 local time) on Monday.
There’s been a general feeling of optimism emanating out of Tuscaloosa lately, buoyed by the sight of a joyful, upright joining his teammates for Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.
On Tuesday, Alabama’s team Twitter account tweeted out this cryptic message, with the tops of the dominoes displaying ones and threes.
Alabama has generally batted around .500 thus far in draft declaration season, losing Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills and Xavier McKinney but retaining Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood.
While anyone can read into Sunday’s announcement what they want, the thought here is Saban wouldn’t sit for a press conference that announces a player’s departure.
We’ll find out one way or another tomorrow.
Memphis has it work cut for it in defending its American championship, what with Mike Norvell off to Florida State.
But the 2020 Tigers got a major boost on Saturday, when he announced his intent to return for his senior season.
“After praying and sitting down with my family and praying some more, I have decided to come back for my senior season and also to Graduate. Appreciate all the support from everyone,” Coxie tweeted.
Although he redshirted his first year on campus, Coxie has been a productive player for the Tigers since he arrived.
After winning the Glenn Jones Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year award in 2016, he caught 21 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2017, a team-high 72 in 2018 and a career best 76 this fall.
A Second Team All-AAC performer, Coxie hauled in 76 grabs for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a conference title, a Cotton Bowl berth and a 12-2 record. He led the team in all three categories.
Coxie will enter his fifth year on campus with the chance to stand alone as the best receiver in school history. He owns 169 career receptions for 2,773 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Vanderbilt on Saturday made three additions to Derek Mason‘s coaching staff, among them new defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
Roof went 6-45 as Duke’s head coach from 2003-07. He’s made his hay in the coaching world as a defensive coordinator, and Vanderbilt’s will become the 11th defense for him to coordinate (and that doesn’t count his second stint at Georgia Tech). He spent 2018 on the Sun Belt championship staff at Appalachian State, though Mountaineers head coach Eli Drinkwitz did not bring him along to SEC East rival Missouri.
“I am very excited to bring Ted to West End to direct the Vanderbilt defense,” Mason said. “I have a great deal of admiration for Ted’s knowledge, successful experience as a coordinator and his ability to guide his defensive units. Attracting Ted Roof to join the Commodores as defensive coordinator is a huge win for our program.”
In addition to Roof, Todd Fitch is now Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator and Peter Rossomando the Commodores’ offensive line coach.
“Todd Fitch has a reputation as one of the nation’s top offensive minds and coordinators and I’m very pleased to welcome him to the Commodore family,” Mason said. “Todd is a tremendous addition to the Vanderbilt family. I have followed Todd for several years and he’s consistently developed innovative and productive offensive attacks. I look forward to Todd leading our offense into an exciting future.”
Fitch spent the past four seasons coordinating offenses for Louisiana Tech, and he’s previously served as the coordinator at East Carolina, South Florida and Boston College.
Rossomando spent 2019 as the offensive line coach at Rutgers. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the head coach at Central Connecticut State.
Vanderbilt went 3-9 (1-7 SEC) in 2019. The ‘Dores ranked 121st in yards per play and 117th in yards per play allowed.