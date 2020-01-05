Mississippi State job is open, but Billy Napier says he isn’t a candidate

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mississippi State has a vacancy, but it appears it won’t be Billy Napier that fills it.

Two days ago, Joe Moorhead was fired as the head coach at MSU. The dismissal was the result of, well, whatever it was.

In the immediate aftermath of the dismissal, Billy Napier was considered one of the prime candidates to fill the Mississippi State job. Sunday, Napier indicated that he’s not a candidate for the opening.

Napier confirms he’s “not a candidate” for Mississippi State job. Adds he’s “humbled” to be considered. https://t.co/RPjmLYlXDI — Creg Stephenson (@CregStephenson) January 5, 2020

In his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier led Louisiana to its first 10-win season in the program’s history in 2019. The school has also played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game both seasons after winning the West division each year

Overall, Napier is 17-10 at Louisiana overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Late this past week, Louisiana announced that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Napier. Napier is now signed through the 2025 season. The school had previously announced a one-year extension for Napier in October of last year that tied him to the program through 2023.

In the two years after replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, went 14-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. This past season, those marks were 6-7 and 3-5.

In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.

Moorhead went 2-0 in the Egg Bowl. Mullen went 1-1 his last two seasons in the rivalry game.