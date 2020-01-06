Alabama WR DeVonta Smith returning to school

Tua Tagovailoa is finally, officially, gone, but Monday was not a total loss for Alabama’s 2020 hopes.
Shortly after the passer of the legendary 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass that won Alabama its 2017 national title announced his departure, the receiver on the end of that rainbow announced his return.
“While I’ve achieved a lot on the field,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post, “I understand that football isn’t forever. I have to prepare myself for life after the game and the first step to doing that is getting my degree.”
To be continued… 🌹6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LvzMffWQ1N
— Smitty (@DeVontaSmith_6) January 6, 2020
The Amite, La., native caught eight passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, including that infamous 41-yarder. His production increased in 2018 (42 grabs for 693 yards and six scores, good for fifth on the team) and increased even more in 2019. Smith ranked second on the club with 68 grabs, and his 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns led the team.
He’ll be the top target for whoever wins Alabama’s impending quarterback derby, even more so considering Jerry Jeudy has announced his departure. Fellow receiver Henry Ruggs III has yet to announce his decision.