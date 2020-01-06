Addition of Arizona State transfer QB Joey Yellen by Pitt made official

Thanks to Arizona State, Pitt has added a potential future starter under center in Joey Yellen.
Late last week, it was reported that Yellen was headed to Pitt. Monday, the ACC school confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the roster. The program stated it’s “anticipated” that Yellen will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave the true freshman with three years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.
Still at Arizona State, Joey Yellen had added his name to the NCAA transfer database last month.
“Joey’s recruitment happened incredibly fast,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “(Offensive coordinator) Mark Whipple made contact with him immediately after he went into the portal in mid-December. Joey wanted to be enrolled for the upcoming semester so we basically did an unofficial visit over FaceTime since it was a dead period. Even in that tight window, everyone did their homework. I know Joey is excited to be at Pitt and we’re thrilled to get a great person and quarterback.”
A four-star 2019 signee, Yellen was rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country. Yellen was one of three true freshmen, and a redshirt junior, who competed for the Sun Devils’ starting job in summer camp. That competition was won by Jayden Daniels, who maintained the job throughout the season.
Yellen did make one start, against USC when Daniels was injured. In that game, Yellen completed 28-of-44 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those were his only attempts of the season in serving as Daniels’ primary backup.