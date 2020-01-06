College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 6 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 6 bowl menu, one that features just a single MAC-Sun Belt Conference matchup.
WHO: Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami of Ohio (8-5)
WHAT: The 21st LendingTree Bowl
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This game features a pair of conference championship game participants, with Miami winning in the MAC title game and Louisiana losing in the Sun Belt. Louisiana has played in both SBC championship games contested, losing both to Appalachian State. Miami appeared in its first MAC title game since 2010 and fourth overall. … Louisiana won its first four bowl appearances (2011-14), but have lost their last two (2016, 2018). Miami is appearing in its first bowl game since 2016 and will be looking for its first such win since 2010. … One more win for the RedHawks, incidentally, would be their ninth, which would be the program’s most since that 2010 season. Louisiana’s 10 wins are already a school record for a team that won a combined 12 games the previous two seasons. … These two teams have met just twice previously, first in 1991 and most recently in 1993. The RedHawks won both of those long-ago matchups. … The Ragin’ Cajuns had won six straight games prior to the title game loss. Two of Louisiana’s three losses this season came at the hands of App State. The RedHawks are winners of six of their last seven — after opening the season 2-4 — heading into this matchup. … Louisiana is seventh in the country averaging 265.3 yards per game on the ground. Their 6.4 yards per carry is tied for the best mark in the nation. That could prove problematic for Miami as their 174.1 yards per game allowed on the ground is 80th at the FBS level. … Louisiana has scored 28 or more points in 12 of their 13 games, and 31 or more in 11 of them. Miami has gone above 28 points just three times this season. … There have been six other names for this postseason game the past 20 years. They are: Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Bowl, GoDaddy.com Bowl, GoDaddy Bowl and Dollar General Bowl.
THE LINE: Miami, +14
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana 41, Miami 24
Mississippi State has a vacancy, but it appears it won’t be Billy Napier that fills it.
Two days ago, Joe Moorhead was fired as the head coach at MSU. The dismissal was the result of, well, whatever it was.
In the immediate aftermath of the dismissal, Billy Napier was considered one of the prime candidates to fill the Mississippi State job. Sunday, Napier indicated that he’s not a candidate for the opening.
In his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier led Louisiana to its first 10-win season in the program’s history in 2019. The school has also played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game both seasons after winning the West division each year
Overall, Napier is 17-10 at Louisiana overall and 12-4 in conference play.
Late this past week, Louisiana announced that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Napier. Napier is now signed through the 2025 season. The school had previously announced a one-year extension for Napier in October of last year that tied him to the program through 2023.
In the two years after replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, went 14-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. This past season, those marks were 6-7 and 3-5.
In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.
Moorhead went 2-0 in the Egg Bowl. Mullen went 1-1 his last two seasons in the rivalry game.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones declared for the NFL on Sunday and, with Nico Collins and Tarik Black juggling similar decisions and Shea Patterson out of eligibility, Michigan’s passing game was staring down a major overhaul between 2019 and ’20.
It’ll still be different in 2020, but not as different as it could be.
On Sunday, Collins announced he will return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.
“I have always believed in finishing what I started,” Collins wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will allow me to continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level. With that being said, we have unfinished business.”
The former 4-star recruit from Birmingham appeared in four games as a freshman, then joined the starting lineup in 2018, catching 38 passes for 632 yards with six touchdowns.
This season, Collins caught 37 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on the team.
Alabama’s quarterback might come back for his senior season, but the quarterback of its defense is not.
Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney announced Sunday he will bypass his senior season in order to pursue a professional football career.
“My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future,” McKinney wrote in an Instagram post. “With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
A Third Team All-American, McKinney collected 95 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of the 2019 campaign.
In addition to losing one of its best playmakers, Alabama is also losing one of its four team captains.
The former 4-star recruit out of Roswell, Ga., McKinney played primarily on special teams as a true freshman in 2017 before winning a starting role in fall camp of his sophomore season. He was named Defensive MVP of Alabama’s Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma for posting five tackles and four pass breakups.
Tua Tagovailoa previously announced he would reveal his NFL decision on Monday, Jan. 6. On Sunday, we got details of that announcement.
The Alabama quarterback will sit for a press conference with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at noon ET (11 local time) on Monday.
There’s been a general feeling of optimism emanating out of Tuscaloosa lately, buoyed by the sight of a joyful, upright joining his teammates for Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.
On Tuesday, Alabama’s team Twitter account tweeted out this cryptic message, with the tops of the dominoes displaying ones and threes.
Alabama has generally batted around .500 thus far in draft declaration season, losing Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills and Xavier McKinney but retaining Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood.
While anyone can read into Sunday’s announcement what they want, the thought here is Saban wouldn’t sit for a press conference that announces a player’s departure.
We’ll find out one way or another tomorrow.