College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 6 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 6 bowl menu, one that features just a single MAC-Sun Belt Conference matchup.

WHO: Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami of Ohio (8-5)

WHAT: The 21st LendingTree Bowl

WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: This game features a pair of conference championship game participants, with Miami winning in the MAC title game and Louisiana losing in the Sun Belt. Louisiana has played in both SBC championship games contested, losing both to Appalachian State. Miami appeared in its first MAC title game since 2010 and fourth overall. … Louisiana won its first four bowl appearances (2011-14), but have lost their last two (2016, 2018). Miami is appearing in its first bowl game since 2016 and will be looking for its first such win since 2010. … One more win for the RedHawks, incidentally, would be their ninth, which would be the program’s most since that 2010 season. Louisiana’s 10 wins are already a school record for a team that won a combined 12 games the previous two seasons. … These two teams have met just twice previously, first in 1991 and most recently in 1993. The RedHawks won both of those long-ago matchups. … The Ragin’ Cajuns had won six straight games prior to the title game loss. Two of Louisiana’s three losses this season came at the hands of App State. The RedHawks are winners of six of their last seven — after opening the season 2-4 — heading into this matchup. … Louisiana is seventh in the country averaging 265.3 yards per game on the ground. Their 6.4 yards per carry is tied for the best mark in the nation. That could prove problematic for Miami as their 174.1 yards per game allowed on the ground is 80th at the FBS level. … Louisiana has scored 28 or more points in 12 of their 13 games, and 31 or more in 11 of them. Miami has gone above 28 points just three times this season. … There have been six other names for this postseason game the past 20 years. They are: Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Bowl, GoDaddy.com Bowl, GoDaddy Bowl and Dollar General Bowl.

THE LINE: Miami, +14

THE PREDICTION: Louisiana 41, Miami 24