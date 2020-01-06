Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson has announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. This will begin the process of evaluating all of Johnson’s options as he looks for a new program to suit up for in 2020.
“[My] family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal, as I have two years of eligibility left to play football,” Lucas said in his released statement via Twitter.
Johnson appeared in five games this season for Georgia Tech. He completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
By entering the transfer portal, Johnson may have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play with any other FBS program he transfers to in the 2020 season. And as noted by Johnson, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Barring any unforeseen changes, Georgia Tech’s passing game may still be led by James Graham in 2020. Graham appeared in 11 games for the Yellow Jackets and passed for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. But there could be a pretty open competition for the job beginning this spring with a pretty stocked quarterback position to sort through. Freshman Jordan Yates only appeared in three games last season, preserving a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rule.
Rocky Long has been one of the most successful head coaches among the non-power conference programs and has been the head coach at San Diego State since 2011. But despite being a three-time Mountain West Conference champion with an 81-38 record with the Aztecs, Long appears to be considering a change of scenery. He may even be willing to take on a reduced role on a coaching staff to do so.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter, Long is taking a look at various defensive coordinator openings around the country. One job, in particular, is the Syracuse vacancy.
Well, that would certainly be something. A few things could be in play here. First, Long could simply be exploring his options as a negotiating tactic to secure a better contract from San Diego State. This is pretty much a standard operating procedure for coaches these days, and it almost always results in a shiny new deal. Second, maybe Long is juts looking to take some of the load off his shoulders running a program that will typically have a difficult time just getting to a New Years Six bowl game. Sometimes, the best course of action for a happy work-life is to shed yourself form some of the responsibilities you have been carrying around for close to a decade. Long will be 70 when the next college football season begins, and it takes a toll being a head coach of any program.
A third possible option might be Long is simply looking to get back into a power conference program one more time before his coaching career eventually comes to a close. The last time Long coached at a power conference program was as a defensive coordinator at UCLA in 1997. Could UCLA be a school of interest for Long?
It is not unprecedented for a Group of Five head coach to take a coordinator job at a power conference program. Dan Enos did just that in 2015 when he left his position as head coach of Central Michigan to become the offensive coordinator at Arkansas for former Razorback head coach Bret Bielema.
UPDATE: Thamel updated his earlier tweet to say Long has informed San Diego State officials he is still the team’s head coach.
It has been quite the busy day on the Alabama front with players deciding whether or not they will leave the Crimson Tide early for the NFL or not. The latest player to make his decision known is wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
“Today, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL draft,” Ruggs said in a statement released on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.
Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season for Alabama. In 2018, Ruggs put up similar numbers with 741 yards on 46 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Ruggs also had six touchdown catches in his freshman season in 2017.
Ruggs joins fellow Alabama players Tua Tagovailoa (HERE), Jerry Jeudy (HERE), Xavier McKinney (HERE), and Jedrick Wills as departing players for the NFL. One last player that has yet to announce his intentions is running back Najee Harris.
For those keeping score at home, Ruggs is the fifth Alabama football player to announce he is leaving the Crimson Tide a year early to pursue a chance to play in the NFL in 2020.
The first full week of the new year sees Arkansas with a full football staff. The university announced the final additions to the on-field coaching staff for new head coach Sam Pittman on Monday.
Jon Cooper will join the Razorbacks as a tight ends coach, a position he has held the past two years for UCF. Cooper will be returning to the SEC after previously coaching at Missouri under offensive coordinator (and current UCF head coach) Josh Heupel.
Scott Fountain has been named the new special teams coach. Fountain joins Arkansas after a season with the Georgia Bulldogs, where Pittman came from. Fountain was Georgia’s special teams coach and he spent four seasons as an assistant at Auburn prior to his time with Georgia.
Derrick LeBlanc takes on the role of defensive line coach at Arkansas after joining the program from Kentucky. LeBlanc also previously coached at LSU and in the state of Arkansas with jobs at Henderson State and Arkansas Tech.
Jimmy Smith joins Arkansas from Georgia State, and he will be the team’s running backs coach. Georgia State was a talented running program under Smith’s leadership in the sun Belt Conference. Smith also has previous high school coaching experience in the Atlanta area, a key and fertile recruiting ground Arkansas will hope to establish more relationships in moving forward.
Arkansas previously hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired to be the new offensive coordinator at Arkansas.
The recruitment of Zach Evans has been a rollercoaster ride, and anyone who isn’t strapped in has likely jumped by now — no matter how far the ride happens to be separated from the ground at that point.
To sum up this multi-year saga into a single sentence, Evans has not committed to any school at any point in the recruiting process, signed with a school in December, was scheduled to announce his ex post facto commitment during last week’s Under Armour All-American game, and yet here we are on Monday, Jan. 6 and Evans is still unattached.
For those unaware, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the class of 2020. The Houston product rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns on 127 carries (that’s 12.6 per carry) in helping North Shore High School win back-to-back Class 6A Division I state championships. His high school coach compares him to Adrian Peterson.
That’s one side of this coin.
The other is all the above. Evans reportedly had to be dragged from the locker room to join his teammates after having a sub par (by his standards) game in North Shore’s 2018 championship game win — a game North Shore won on a Hail Mary at the buzzer. He was sent home from North Shore’s 2019 rematch with Duncanville for a violation of team rules.
According to 247Sports, Evans signed with Georgia in December, but now is not expected to enroll. Assuming Georgia gives him an unconditional release — and the Dawgs are expected to do so — Evans is expected to wind up at LSU or Texas A&M, with the Aggies holding the lead at the moment.
However, since Evans would not sign a National Letter of Intent, he would in theory be free to walk away from Texas A&M or LSU should he so choose as well.
Lots of people bought tickets to buy the Zach Evans Roller Coaster, but only Evans decides when it stops.