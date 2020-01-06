Late touchdown gives Louisiana halftime lead in Lendingtree Bowl vs. Miami Ohio

Rocky Long has been one of the most successful head coaches among the non-power conference programs and has been the head coach at San Diego State since 2011. But despite being a three-time Mountain West Conference champion with an 81-38 record with the Aztecs, Long appears to be considering a change of scenery. He may even be willing to take on a reduced role on a coaching staff to do so.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter, Long is taking a look at various defensive coordinator openings around the country. One job, in particular, is the Syracuse vacancy.

Sources: San Diego State head coach Rocky Long has been shopping himself for college defensive coordinator jobs. That includes Syracuse, where he's visiting today. Dino Babers has an open DC job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2020

Well, that would certainly be something. A few things could be in play here. First, Long could simply be exploring his options as a negotiating tactic to secure a better contract from San Diego State. This is pretty much a standard operating procedure for coaches these days, and it almost always results in a shiny new deal. Second, maybe Long is juts looking to take some of the load off his shoulders running a program that will typically have a difficult time just getting to a New Years Six bowl game. Sometimes, the best course of action for a happy work-life is to shed yourself form some of the responsibilities you have been carrying around for close to a decade. Long will be 70 when the next college football season begins, and it takes a toll being a head coach of any program.

A third possible option might be Long is simply looking to get back into a power conference program one more time before his coaching career eventually comes to a close. The last time Long coached at a power conference program was as a defensive coordinator at UCLA in 1997. Could UCLA be a school of interest for Long?

It is not unprecedented for a Group of Five head coach to take a coordinator job at a power conference program. Dan Enos did just that in 2015 when he left his position as head coach of Central Michigan to become the offensive coordinator at Arkansas for former Razorback head coach Bret Bielema.

UPDATE: Thamel updated his earlier tweet to say Long has informed San Diego State officials he is still the team’s head coach.

Source: Rocky Long headed back to San Diego from Syracuse. Has spoken to SDSU officials and is still the head coach there. https://t.co/tNbPPHJuzN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2020

Follow @KevinOnCFB