Late touchdown gives Louisiana halftime lead in Lendingtree Bowl vs. Miami Ohio

It took a little time to get back in the swing of things after a month off, but Louisiana and Miami put some point son the board in the second quarter of the Lendingtree Bowl on Monday night. A late touchdown in the second quarter gave Louisiana its first lead of the game and the Ragin’ Cajuns lead Miami 10-7 at halftime.
Levi Lewis of Louisiana has completed 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards, and he has rushed for 20 yards on two carries against the RedHawks. Elijah Mitchell (24 yards) has the only touchdown of the game for Louisiana, which gave his team the lead just before halftime.
Miami’s offense has had to fight for yards, with just 132 yards at halftime with a fairly even distribution between run and pass. Jaylon Bester has the only score of the half for the MAC program with a five-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Louisiana scored the final 10 points of the half.
Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson has announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. This will begin the process of evaluating all of Johnson’s options as he looks for a new program to suit up for in 2020.
“[My] family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal, as I have two years of eligibility left to play football,” Lucas said in his released statement via Twitter.
Johnson appeared in five games this season for Georgia Tech. He completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
By entering the transfer portal, Johnson may have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play with any other FBS program he transfers to in the 2020 season. And as noted by Johnson, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Barring any unforeseen changes, Georgia Tech’s passing game may still be led by James Graham in 2020. Graham appeared in 11 games for the Yellow Jackets and passed for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. But there could be a pretty open competition for the job beginning this spring with a pretty stocked quarterback position to sort through. Freshman Jordan Yates only appeared in three games last season, preserving a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rule.
Rocky Long has been one of the most successful head coaches among the non-power conference programs and has been the head coach at San Diego State since 2011. But despite being a three-time Mountain West Conference champion with an 81-38 record with the Aztecs, Long appears to be considering a change of scenery. He may even be willing to take on a reduced role on a coaching staff to do so.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter, Long is taking a look at various defensive coordinator openings around the country. One job, in particular, is the Syracuse vacancy.
Well, that would certainly be something. A few things could be in play here. First, Long could simply be exploring his options as a negotiating tactic to secure a better contract from San Diego State. This is pretty much a standard operating procedure for coaches these days, and it almost always results in a shiny new deal. Second, maybe Long is juts looking to take some of the load off his shoulders running a program that will typically have a difficult time just getting to a New Years Six bowl game. Sometimes, the best course of action for a happy work-life is to shed yourself form some of the responsibilities you have been carrying around for close to a decade. Long will be 70 when the next college football season begins, and it takes a toll being a head coach of any program.
A third possible option might be Long is simply looking to get back into a power conference program one more time before his coaching career eventually comes to a close. The last time Long coached at a power conference program was as a defensive coordinator at UCLA in 1997. Could UCLA be a school of interest for Long?
It is not unprecedented for a Group of Five head coach to take a coordinator job at a power conference program. Dan Enos did just that in 2015 when he left his position as head coach of Central Michigan to become the offensive coordinator at Arkansas for former Razorback head coach Bret Bielema.
UPDATE: Thamel updated his earlier tweet to say Long has informed San Diego State officials he is still the team’s head coach.
It has been quite the busy day on the Alabama front with players deciding whether or not they will leave the Crimson Tide early for the NFL or not. The latest player to make his decision known is wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
“Today, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL draft,” Ruggs said in a statement released on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.
Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season for Alabama. In 2018, Ruggs put up similar numbers with 741 yards on 46 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Ruggs also had six touchdown catches in his freshman season in 2017.
Ruggs joins fellow Alabama players Tua Tagovailoa (HERE), Jerry Jeudy (HERE), Xavier McKinney (HERE), and Jedrick Wills as departing players for the NFL. One last player that has yet to announce his intentions is running back Najee Harris.
For those keeping score at home, Ruggs is the fifth Alabama football player to announce he is leaving the Crimson Tide a year early to pursue a chance to play in the NFL in 2020.
The first full week of the new year sees Arkansas with a full football staff. The university announced the final additions to the on-field coaching staff for new head coach Sam Pittman on Monday.
Jon Cooper will join the Razorbacks as a tight ends coach, a position he has held the past two years for UCF. Cooper will be returning to the SEC after previously coaching at Missouri under offensive coordinator (and current UCF head coach) Josh Heupel.
Scott Fountain has been named the new special teams coach. Fountain joins Arkansas after a season with the Georgia Bulldogs, where Pittman came from. Fountain was Georgia’s special teams coach and he spent four seasons as an assistant at Auburn prior to his time with Georgia.
Derrick LeBlanc takes on the role of defensive line coach at Arkansas after joining the program from Kentucky. LeBlanc also previously coached at LSU and in the state of Arkansas with jobs at Henderson State and Arkansas Tech.
Jimmy Smith joins Arkansas from Georgia State, and he will be the team’s running backs coach. Georgia State was a talented running program under Smith’s leadership in the sun Belt Conference. Smith also has previous high school coaching experience in the Atlanta area, a key and fertile recruiting ground Arkansas will hope to establish more relationships in moving forward.
Arkansas previously hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired to be the new offensive coordinator at Arkansas.