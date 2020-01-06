Sam Ehlinger tells Longhorn Nation he’s back in 2020

As decisions continue to fly left and right around the college football world, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger joined the party by sharing his decision for 2020. Longhorn Nation, he’s baaaaaack.
In a video message shared on his Twitter account Monday evening, Ehlinger confirmed he will return to Austin for his senior season.
Dear Longhorn Nation… pic.twitter.com/D20n5TE883
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) January 7, 2020
Ehlinger is coming off a season that saw more passing yards (3,663 yards) and touchdowns (32) in one fewer game than the 2018 season, but the success by Texas in the win column didn’t clear the bar set by the Longhorns the previous season. Texas played for the Big 12 championship in 2018 and scored a regular-season victory against Oklahoma and a Sugar Bowl victory against Georgia, but Texas struggled to get similar noteworthy wins in 2019 with a home loss to LSU and a regular-season loss to Oklahoma.
The Longhorns also failed to reach a second striaght big 12 championship, but Ehlinger and company did end the season on a high note. Texas blasted Pac-12 runner-up Utah in the Alamo Bowl, in which Ehlinger passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and another score to earn game MVP honors.
With Ehlinger back to run the offense, Texas will hope to get back to the Big 12 championship stage, and they should be considered in the mix going into next season. the question is just how high Ehlinger and Texas can go next season as Oklahoma continues to be the biggest hurdle in the conference. Ehlinger will lead Texas into Baton Rouge to face defending SEC (and national?) champion LSU in the second part of a home-and-home series in Week 2.