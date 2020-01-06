Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa to enter 2020 NFL Draft

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
In one of the most anticipated stay-or-go announcements in recent memory, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa made the announcement in a televised press conference from Tuscaloosa on Monday.

Nick Saban on Monday proclaimed him one of the most impactful players in Alabama’s football history, and it would be impossible to argue otherwise.

A former 5-star recruit out of Honolulu, Tagovailoa burst on the scene in one of the most memorable performances in college football history. Though he had appeared in seven games prior, he saved Alabama’s 2017 national championship hopes by arriving in a big way, rescuing the Tide from a 13-0 halftime deficit to defeat Georgia, 26-23 in overtime, sealing the win on an astonishing 41-yard touchdown throw to fellow freshman Devonta Smith.

In his first year as a starter, Tua set the FBS single-season efficiency record, hitting 69 percent of his 355 throws for 3,966 yards (11.2 per attempt) with 43 touchdowns against six interceptions — good for a 199.44 rating. He was even better this fall, connecting on 71.4 percent of his 252 passes for 2,840 yards (11.3 per) with 33 touchdowns against just three picks, a 206.93 rating that put him on pace to shatter his own record had he appeared in one more game this season.

With the announcement, Tagovailoa’s career ended with a hip-breaking sack against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. That injury robbed him of a chance to win a Heisman Trophy and to lead Alabama to a national championship as a full-time starter, but otherwise he checked every box a quarterback can in just two years as a starter.

Speculation had grown in recent weeks that Tua could return and hopefully enter the 2021 draft fully healthy, but that speculation proved moot on Monday.

With Tua officially out, the attention will now turn to an intriguing battle to succeed the best quarterback in Alabama history. Mac Jones proved capable over the final three games, throwing for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Alabama’s 35-16 win over Michigan in last week’s Citrus Bowl. Competing with Jones will be Tua’s younger brother, rising sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, and incoming 5-star freshman Bryce Young, whom Tua referenced by name on Monday.

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith returning to school

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Tua Tagovailoa is finally, officially, gone, but Monday was not a total loss for Alabama’s 2020 hopes.

Shortly after the passer of the legendary 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass that won Alabama its 2017 national title announced his departure, the receiver on the end of that rainbow announced his return.

“While I’ve achieved a lot on the field,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post, “I understand that football isn’t forever. I have to prepare myself for life after the game and the first step to doing that is getting my degree.”

The Amite, La., native caught eight passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, including that infamous 41-yarder. His production increased in 2018 (42 grabs for 693 yards and six scores, good for fifth on the team) and increased even more in 2019. Smith ranked second on the club with 68 grabs, and his 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns led the team.

He’ll be the top target for whoever wins Alabama’s impending quarterback derby, even more so considering Jerry Jeudy has announced his departure. Fellow receiver Henry Ruggs III has yet to announce his decision.

North Carolina hires Jovan Dewitt to coach special teams

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2020, 11:18 AM EST
North Carolina has hired Jovan Dewitt as its special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, the program announced Monday. He replaces Scott Boone, who was not retained last week.

Dewitt arrives in Chapel Hill via Nebraska and UCF, where he spent the the past four seasons working for Scott Frost.

Prior to that, Dewitt coached special teams and linebackers at Army, where he worked with Heels defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

“We’re excited to add Jovan, his wife Lisa, and their three children, Maya, Kira and Jovan Jr., to the Carolina football family,” head coach Mack Brown said. “Jovan brings a wealth of experience in special teams and is known as one of the best special teams coaches in the nation. He also has a long history coaching linebackers, and because he spent time working with Coach Bateman at Army, he’s familiar with what we’re trying to do on defense, which should really help us. For those reasons, we felt like he would be an excellent addition to our staff. We expect Jovan to have a positive impact on both of those areas, as well as recruiting, and we look forward to having the Dewitt family in Chapel Hill.”

More important than his coaching exploits, Dewitt is a point of personal inspiration for all who know him, having defeated throat cancer earlier this year.

“You learn to appreciate the little things,” Dewitt told The Athletic. “I find myself, pregame, wherever we’re playing, walking a couple more laps around the field. I breathe in the air and think about how I’m fortunate to do what I’m doing. The highs aren’t as high, and the lows aren’t as low.”

 

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Jan. 6 Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 8:42 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Jan. 6 bowl menu, one that features just a single MAC-Sun Belt Conference matchup.

WHO: Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami of Ohio (8-5)
WHAT: The 21st LendingTree Bowl
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This game features a pair of conference championship game participants, with Miami winning in the MAC title game and Louisiana losing in the Sun Belt.  Louisiana has played in both SBC championship games contested, losing both to Appalachian State.  Miami appeared in its first MAC title game since 2010 and fourth overall. … Louisiana won its first four bowl appearances (2011-14), but have lost their last two (2016, 2018). Miami is appearing in its first bowl game since 2016 and will be looking for its first such win since 2010. … One more win for the RedHawks, incidentally, would be their ninth, which would be the program’s most since that 2010 season.  Louisiana’s 10 wins are already a school record for a team that won a combined 12 games the previous two seasons. … These two teams have met just twice previously, first in 1991 and most recently in 1993.  The RedHawks won both of those long-ago matchups. … The Ragin’ Cajuns had won six straight games prior to the title game loss.  Two of Louisiana’s three losses this season came at the hands of App State.  The RedHawks are winners of six of their last seven — after opening the season 2-4 — heading into this matchup. … Louisiana is seventh in the country averaging 265.3 yards per game on the ground.  Their 6.4 yards per carry is tied for the best mark in the nation.  That could prove problematic for Miami as their 174.1 yards per game allowed on the ground is 80th at the FBS level. … Louisiana has scored 28 or more points in 12 of their 13 games, and 31 or more in 11 of them.  Miami has gone above 28 points just three times this season. … There have been six other names for this postseason game the past 20 years.  They are: Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Mobile Alabama Bowl, GMAC Bowl, GoDaddy.com Bowl, GoDaddy Bowl and Dollar General Bowl.
THE LINE: Miami, +14
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana 41, Miami 24

Mississippi State job is open, but Billy Napier says he isn’t a candidate

By John TaylorJan 5, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
Mississippi State has a vacancy, but it appears it won’t be Billy Napier that fills it.

Two days ago, Joe Moorhead was fired as the head coach at MSU.  The dismissal was the result of, well, whatever it was.

In the immediate aftermath of the dismissal, Billy Napier was considered one of the prime candidates to fill the Mississippi State job.  Sunday, Napier indicated that he’s not a candidate for the opening.

In his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier led Louisiana to its first 10-win season in the program’s history in 2019.  The school has also played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game both seasons after winning the West division each year

Overall, Napier is 17-10 at Louisiana overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Late this past week, Louisiana announced that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Napier.  Napier is now signed through the 2025 season.  The school had previously announced a one-year extension for Napier in October of last year that tied him to the program through 2023.

In the two years after replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, went 14-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play.  This past season, those marks were 6-7 and 3-5.

In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.

Moorhead went 2-0 in the Egg Bowl.  Mullen went 1-1 his last two seasons in the rivalry game.