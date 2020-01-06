Virginia Tech football
Virginia Tech’s leading rusher won’t use sixth season, enters draft

By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 10:17 PM EST
Not surprisingly, the Virginia Tech football program has sustained a personnel loss.

Because of injuries, fifth-year senior Deshawn McClease could’ve used a sixth season of eligibility he had previously been given by the NCAA and returned to the Virginia Tech football in 2020.  Instead, the running back confirmed on Instagram that he will enter the April NFL draft.

“To my teammates and brothers, I cannot begin to express the joy that I get knowing that we have built a bond that will last a lifetime,” McClease wrote. ” As you attack the 2020 season understand that if it were easy, everyone would do it.

“Do everything with purpose.”

 

Forever a Hokie‼️ 33 ✌🏾

Because of injuries, McClease played in just one game his first two seasons with the Hokies.  He played in 23 games in 2017 and 2018, totaling 963 yards and five touchdowns on 204 carries.

In 2019, McClease led Virginia Tech football with 843 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.  In the wil Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky, he ran for a career-high 126 yards.

McClease was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2015 recruiting class.

UCF announces new titles for three Knights assistants

UCF Knights football
By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 11:22 PM EST
For a trio of UCF Knights football assistants, it was a day of adjustments for a trio of coaches.

Monday, the Knights announced that Anthony Tucker and Alex Golesh will serve as co-offensive coordinators.  Tucker has been the Knights’ running back coach and passing-game coordinator the past two seasons.  He’ll continue on as running backs coach.

Golesh is a new addition to Josh Heupel‘s coaching staff.  The past four seasons, he was the tight ends coach at Iowa State.  He also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“Anthony has done a great job of shaping what we do offensively,” says the UCF Knights football head coach in a statement. “He has been excellent in terms of leading his guys and developing them on and off the field. He has invested a lot in our program, and I’m extremely excited to have him take a greater leadership role with what we are doing.

“Alex is a tremendous teacher and motivator. He has done a great job of developing his guys wherever he has been. He has a fantastic track record as an elite recruiter. You look at what he has been able to do on the offensive side of the ball, developing the tight ends and the numbers they’ve put up–and so we’re excited about all the things he brings to what we do offensively and schematically.”

Additionally, Joey Halzle has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.  Halzle just completed his first season an offensive quality control assistant with the UCF Knights football program.

The former Oklahoma quarterback previously spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterback coach at Missouri after a year in that same role at Utah State in 2015. He was an offensive graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2012-14 after helping the Sooners from 2009-11 as an offensive quality control assistant coach. In all those roles he worked under Heupel.

“I’ve either coached Joey or coached with him 10 of the last 12 years. He has a great understanding of what it means to play the quarterback position. He’s a fantastic teacher and understands the preparation you have to put in. He knows what it feels like to be inside the pocket when you play the position, and I think that will be critically valuable for him inside our meeting room in dealing with Dillon Gabriel and Darriel Mack. I’m looking forward to him developing those two guys, helping them understand what defenses are doing and getting them to go play their best football.”

The school noted in its release that “[t]he hiring of Golesh and the promotion of Halzle to a full-time assistant role fill the slots of former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, now in that same role at Ole Miss, and former Knight tight end coach Jon Cooper, now an assistant coach at Arkansas.”

North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome announces return

North Carolina Dazz Newsome
By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 11:01 PM EST
For North Carolina, Dazz Newsome made sure it was a good day on the personnel front.

On his personal Twitter account Monday afternoon, Newsome announced that he will be returning for his senior season. “Let’s rock em one more time,” the wide receiver’s short missive read.

Newsome will be entering his final season of eligibility.  He also has a redshirt that he hasn’t used.

This past season, Newsome led the Tar Heels in receptions with 72.  His 1,018 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns were second on the team.

In the Military Bowl beating of Temple, Newsome caught eight passes for 71 yards and two very acrobatic, athletic touchdowns.

His production has increased each of his three seasons in Chapel Hill.  He caught 18 passes for 227 yards as a true freshman in 2017. The following season, it was 44 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

With Newsome’s announcement, it’s expected that all four of the Tar Heels’ top receivers in 2019 will be returning for the 2020 season.

Lendingtree Bowl win by Louisiana moves Pelican State to 4-0 in bowls

Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2020, 10:44 PM EST
It has been a pretty good bowl season for schools form the state of Louisiana. Louisiana (11-3) knocked off Miami Ohio (8-6) in the 2020 Lendingtree Bowl Monday night, 27-17, for the program’s first bowl victory since 2014. It also improved schools from the state of Louisiana to a clean 4-0 in bowl games this bowl season.

Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 58 yards in the win. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense clamped down on Miami after halftime to help Louisiana reach the fourth quarter with a 24-10 lead. Miami had a chance to create a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but the RedHawks imploded with a bad snap shortly after a 63-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to James Maye brought up a 1st & Goal from the Louisiana two-yard line.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who just dismissed the idea he would leave the program to take the vacant job at Mississippi State, now owns his first bowl victory with Louisiana. Napier lost his bowl debut last season in the Cure Bowl, dropping the team to 7-7 on the season. The 11 wins this season is the most by Louisiana in a single season in program history.

Louisiana is the fourth school form the state to play in and win a bowl game this season. Prior to Louisiana’s win Monday night, Louisiana Tech defeated the Miami Hurricanes, Tulane defeated Southern Mississippi, and LSU scored a blowout victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal). LSU will have a chance to put the cherry on top of a perfect 5-0 bowl season for the state next Monday when they face the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game in, appropriately enough, New Orleans.

Louisiana’s 2020 season opens up on Saturday, Sept. 5 with a home game against McNeese State. Miami will begin the next season on the same day with a road game at Pittsburgh.

Kevin Sumlin adds veteran defensive line coach to Arizona staff

Arizona Wildcats football
By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 10:39 PM EST
The reshaping of the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin has officially continued.

In late November, defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was fired.  Nearly seven weeks later, that position has been filled as Stan Eggen was officially announced as the line coach on the defensive side of the ball.

“We are excited Stan Eggen has joined the Arizona Football Family as Defensive Line Coach,” the Arizona Wildcats football head coach said in a statement. “Stan’s personal and professional values, fundamental approach to teaching the game, as well as his track record for development and recruiting make him a great fit for our defense, and our entire program.”

The past four seasons, Eggen has served as the line coach at New Mexico.  He’s also been the line coach at:

  • Iowa State (2014-15)
  • Louisiana Tech (2008-13)
  • Texas A&M (2003-07)
  • Alabama (2001-02)
  • TCU (1998-2000)
  • New Mexico (1997)

Eggen was also the defensive coordinator at UNLV from 1994-96.

This coming season will be Eggen’s 42nd as an assistant coach at the collegiate level.  His other stints at Power Five schools were Alabama, Iowa State and Texas A&M.

“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and (defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads) for the opportunity to become a part of the Arizona Football Family,” Eggen said. “I can’t wait to get started immediately representing such a great institution, and getting to know our student-athletes. (My wife) Tina and I are excited to be able to make our home in the Tucson community.”