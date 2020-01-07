It’s rare when one punter leaves school early during a cycle. For it to happen twice, and in the same day no less? That might be some apocalypse-level stuff.

Tuesday morning, punter Michael Turk announced he is leaving Arizona State early for the 2020 NFL Draft. A few hours later, another fellow punter, Auburn’s Arryn Siposs, did the same.

“Auburn has provided me with opportunities and experiences I could not have dreamed of,” the Australian wrote on Twitter. “I have been so proud to put on my Auburn jersey and walk onto the field with an amazing group of men.

“I’ve made lifelong friends and memories.”

Arryn Siposs has been AU’s primary punter the past two seasons. In that span, Sipos averaged 44 yards on his 117 punts. This season, his 43.8-yard average was sixth in the SEC and 28th nationally.

Since 2012, just three punters have left school early: Texas’ Michael Dickson (2017), Clemson’s Bradley Pinion (2014) and LSU’s Brad Wing (2012). Dickson and Pinion were drafted, Wing wasn’t.

Siposs is the third Auburn player to leave the Tigers early for the 2020 draft. The other two are defensive end Nick Coe (HERE) and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (HERE).