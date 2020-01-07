Baylor issues statements on Matt Rhule taking Carolina Panthers job

Baylor has now officially lost Matt Rhule to the NFL.
Reports emerged Tuesday morning that Rhule was finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. While the organization has yet to confirm the hire, details of a rather sizable contract to which Rhule would be signed trickled out.
At the same time an official announcement was made by the Panthers, Baylor released a pair of statements Tuesday afternoon addressing Matt Rhule officially leaving the university.
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MACK RHOADES
We are grateful to Matt Rhule for all that he has done for Baylor Football and for the University over the last three years. Together, he and his staff have moved the program forward both on and off the field. While our hope was that Matt would be our coach for many years to come, we knew there was a possibility that the NFL would come calling.
Matt’s time with Baylor marks one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. Our football program’s success this year is evidence that we are headed in the right direction with 11 wins, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl.
We have launched a national search for our next head coach, and we will not make any comments on prospective candidates or where we are in the process until we are ready to introduce the next leader of our football program. We look forward to finding the individual who will carry forward the vision of Preparing Champions for Life.
We wish Matt, Julie and their children the very best as they embark on a new journey together.
PRESIDENT LINDA A. LIVINGSTONE
Baylor University extends its deepest appreciation to Coach Rhule for his exceptional leadership of our football program over the past three seasons. We are especially appreciative of the efforts he has made in positively shaping the lives of our football student-athletes, who have excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Coach Rhule certainly leaves the program in a better place than when he arrived, and we have a bright future ahead for Baylor football. We wish Matt, Julie and the entire Rhule Family well as they begin the next chapter in their lives.
The Oregon State football team looked to a lower level of football to add a potential starting lineman.
Late Monday night, the Oregon State football sports information department issued a press release confirming the addition of Korbin Sorensen to the roster. Sorenson had previously committed to the Beavers last month.
Sorenson comes to the Beavers as a graduate transfer from FCS Portland State. Because of that, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play in 2020. The 2020 season will be his final season of eligibility.
At Portland State, the 6-6, 305-pound Sorenson started 32 straight games at both tackle and guard. In 2018, the Washington native was named third-team All-Big Sky Conference.
Oregon State is coming off a 5-7 season in the second year under Jonathan Smith. The first, the program went 2-10. In 2020, OSU will be looking for its first above-.500 season since going 7-6 in 2013. They haven’t reached double digits since 2006.
In December, Smith received a reworked deal.
When it comes to infusing his first Florida State roster with talent, Mike Norvell is leaving no transfer stone unturned.
In an interview with 247Sports.com, Cornel Jones has decided to transfer to Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Late last month, the Purdue linebacker placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Per the player himself, he is headed to Tallahassee as a walk-on.
“I had a talk with my support team and my family and Florida State what was on the table and that was my best offer so I took it,” Jones told the website. “I wanted another opportunity and I got it.”
Jones will be immediately eligible to play in 2020 as he will be a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility. He also has a redshirt that he could use.
As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games for the Boilermakers. He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½. In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.
All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time in West Lafayette.
With Jones’ addition, Norvell has now brought in four FBS transfers since he was hired as head coach. The others are:
It should be noted that Taylor’s is the only addition that has been publicly confirmed by the football program.
Another day, another assistant added by Greg Schiano to his second first Rutgers coaching staff.
Tuesday morning, Rutgers confirmed the hiring of Augie Hoffman by Schiano. Other than it’ll be on the offensive side of the ball, a specific title for the coach wasn’t detailed.
Hoffman has spent his entire coaching career at New Jersey high school power St. Joseph’s Regional. He was an assistant coach from 2010-13, and has served as head coach since 2014.
In six seasons under Hoffman, St. Joe’s appeared in four state championship games, winning two of those.
This will mark Hoffman’s first job at the collegiate level of football.
“Augie is one of the most respected coaches in New Jersey,” said Greg Schiano of Rutgers in a statement. “As a leader of one of the top programs in the state, he has a proven track record of developing elite talent both on and off the field. Augie is a tireless worker and his reputation among the players and coaches in our state speaks for itself. We look forward to welcoming Augie and his family to Rutgers.”
And, with that, Greg Schiano has now filled seven positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are:
According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Rhule will be signing a seven-year contract from the Panthers. The length is stunning enough; per Schefter, Rhule’s compensation is set for $60 million over the length of the deal. With unspecified incentives, the value could approach $70 million.
The two highest-paid head coaches in the NFL in 2019 were reportedly New England’s Bill Belichick ($12 million) and Seattle’s Pete Carroll ($11 million). Oakland’s Jon Gruden ($10 million), New Orleans’ Sean Payton ($9.75 million) and Baltimore’s Jim Harbaugh ($9 million) were next. Rhule’s reported deal would average roughly $8.57 million annually, which is more than Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($8.5 million) and Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, all at $8 million, made in 2019.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Rhule made $4.11 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019 at Baylor. That means, at the low end, he would more than double his salary by jumping to the NFL.
In September of last year, Baylor announced a contract extension that would (chuckle) keep Rhule at the school through the 2027 season. A raise was included in that extension, although it’s unclear what his guaranteed compensation would’ve been moving forward.
Also unclear is what buyout was contained in the revamped deal.