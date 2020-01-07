Thanks to a lower level of football, the Eastern Michigan football program has a hole on its coaching staff to fill.

Monday, it was announced that Aaron Keen has been named as the head coach of Washington University in St. Louis. Keen played his college football at Washington University and began his coaching career at his alma mater.

Keen will replace his former coach Larry Kindbom, who retired after 31 seasons.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to return home to Washington University. I want to thank [athletic director] Anthony J. Azama and the search committee for the opportunity and the trust to lead the football program at WashU,” said Keen in a statement. “I look forward to building on the traditions that Coach Kindbom has created here over the last 31 years, and helping to take the program to new heights.”

Keen has spent the past six seasons as part of the Eastern Michigan football staff. From 2014-16, he was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. From 2017-19, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“WashU absolutely nailed this hire!” Eastern Michigan football head coach Chris Creighton stated. “Coach Keen is passionate about the game of football and understands the powerful influence it can have on the people who play it. He has an excellent football mind and being a head coach is in his DNA. Coach Keen has profoundly impacted Eastern Michigan Football these past six years. WashU is fortunate to have Coach Keen and the entire Keen family back in St. Louis.”