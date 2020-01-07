Florida State adds fourth FBS transfer since Mike Norvell took over

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When it comes to infusing his first Florida State roster with talent, Mike Norvell is leaving no transfer stone unturned.

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Cornel Jones has decided to transfer to Florida State and continue his collegiate playing career for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Late last month, the Purdue linebacker placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Per the player himself, he is headed to Tallahassee as a walk-on.

“I had a talk with my support team and my family and Florida State what was on the table and that was my best offer so I took it,” Jones told the website. “I wanted another opportunity and I got it.”

Jones will be immediately eligible to play in 2020 as he will be a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility. He also has a redshirt that he could use.

As a true sophomore in 2018, Jones started 12 of 13 games for the Boilermakers. He led the team in tackles for loss that season with 12½. In 2019, injuries helped limit him to six appearances.

All told, Jones played in 27 games during his time in West Lafayette.

With Jones’ addition, Norvell has now brought in four FBS transfers since he was hired as head coach. The others are:

Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin ( HERE )

( ) Louisville defensive end Jarrett Jackson ( HERE )

( ) Florida International offensive lineman Devontay Taylor (HERE)

It should be noted that Taylor’s is the only addition that has been publicly confirmed by the football program.