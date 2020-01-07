A soap opera involving the Georgia football program and Zachary Evans, one of the top 2020 recruits, has taken another twist.

Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia football, was expected to announce his school of choice during this past weekend’s Under Armour All-America Game. The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.

Monday saw yet another turn as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university. A day later, the Georgia football program has seemingly washed its hands of the situation as 247Sports.com reported Tuesday that UGA has released Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent. Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions. This means that other schools are now free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.

Because UGA gave Evans a release, he would be permitted to sign with and play for another SEC school this season.

In that vein, it’s believed that the new favorites for Evans’ services are LSU and Texas A&M. The Aggies are considered the front-runners at the moment, although, given how the saga has played out, be careful what you wish for, regardless of how talented that wish may be.

Case in point: In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game last month because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone. Seriously.

Source: Zach Evans sent home over refusal to give up his cell phone. Evans made a big scene over having to give his phone up and coach sent him home. #UILState — T.J. McAloon (@tjmcaloon) December 21, 2019

A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas. On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 14 recruit overall.