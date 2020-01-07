A soap opera involving the Georgia football program and Zachary Evans, one of the top 2020 recruits, has taken another twist.
Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia football, was expected to announce his school of choice during this past weekend’s Under Armour All-America Game. The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.
Monday saw yet another turn as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university. A day later, the Georgia football program has seemingly washed its hands of the situation as 247Sports.com reported Tuesday that UGA has released Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent. Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions. This means that other schools are now free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.
Because UGA gave Evans a release, he would be permitted to sign with and play for another SEC school this season.
In that vein, it’s believed that the new favorites for Evans’ services are LSU and Texas A&M. The Aggies are considered the front-runners at the moment, although, given how the saga has played out, be careful what you wish for, regardless of how talented that wish may be.
Case in point: In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game last month because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone. Seriously.
A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas. On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 14 recruit overall.
For Lorenzo Lingard, his journey from Miami Gardens to Gainesville is officially complete.
Late last month, it was confirmed that Lingard had entered the NCAA transfer database. Last Friday, Lingard announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Florida and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.
Tuesday, UF confirmed the signing of the player who began his career at in-state rival Miami.
It’s believed, though, the running back will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021. That season, he would be a redshirt sophomore.
A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lorenzo Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.
A knee injury essentially cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games.
During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.
Could Skip Holtz be the next Holtz on an SEC sideline? If it’s up to him he will be. Reportedly.
In the days since Joe Moorhead was summarily dismissed as the head football coach at Mississippi State, Billy Napier has turned down overtures from the university. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik interviewed for the job, but pulled his name from consideration the next day.
On top of that, former MSU football player Joe Judge was considered a (the?) leading candidate to return home. Instead, the New England Patriots special teams coordinator was named as the New York Giants head coach.
If MSU is looking for someone actually interested in the job, perhaps they should give Skip Holtz a call. At least, that’s the case according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.
Skip Holtz, the son of former South Carolina (and Notre Dame and others) head coach Lou Holtz, just completed his seventh season at Louisiana Tech. At 10-3 this year, the Bulldogs reached double-digit wins for the first time in school history. The program also has six straight bowl wins, all under the 55-year-old Holtz. Prior to Holtz, they had two bowl wins (in six appearances).
Since a 4-8 initial campaign, Tech has won no fewer than seven games. Tech has won eight or more games 14 times as an FBS school; Holtz is responsible for five of those seasons.
Despite the series of events that have led to some dropping out, there are a handful of candidates outside of Holtz who remain a part of the search in Starkville:
- Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun
- UAB head coach Bill Clark
- Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham
- Army head coach Jeff Monken
- Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian
If you thought there was a lot of optimism for Texas A&M heading into the 2019 campaign, just wait until this off-season.
The Aggies trade a road game with Clemson for a home date with Colorado, and a road trip to Georgia for a home game with Vanderbilt. Their SEC West schedule is the same (obviously), but will benefit from losing Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, along with the rest of the early entrants and graduations common to the SEC. Add all that up, and a glance at the 2020 schedule tells you there’s a very good chance that even the (in hindsight, overrated) 2019 team would be 10-0 or 9-1 heading into their closing 1-2 punch of a Nov. 21 trip to Alabama and the regular season finale with LSU at Kyle Field on Nov. 28.
And that’s before you get to the third reason for optimism: there’s a very good chance the 2020 team will be better than its predecessor.
In Year 3 under Jimbo Fisher but Year 2 with his recruits, the Aggies are set to return all 11 starters on defense and nine on offense. Kellen Mond is back to pilot the offense, and if he struggles again highly-touted 2019 recruit Zach Calzada will have another year of seasoning to challenge the incumbent. Running back Isaiah Spiller is back, and Day 1 starter Jashuan Corbin returns from injury, as does 5-star tight end Baylor Cupp.
Wide receiver Quartney Davis has declared early for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday Jhamon Ausbon announced he will return to school for his senior season.
“Dear 12th Man,” Ausbon wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account, “after careful thought and consideration I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Texas A&M for my fourth year and also to get my college degree.”
The Houston native led the club with 66 receptions for 872 yards and five touchdowns. That represented a major jump for him after a sophomore season in which he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and no scores.
Oregon State is working on a contract extension for head coach Jonathan Smith, according to a tweet Tuesday from Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel.
The 40-year-old former Beavers quarterback recently completed his second season as the head coach at his alma mater. While he has yet to take Oregon State to a bowl game, his 7-17 record has to be viewed through the proper prism. Taking over one of the most historically downtrodden programs — heck, the most historically downtrodden program — in the Pac-12, Smith jumped the Beavers by three wins from 2018 to ’19, including a 4-5 record in the Pac-12.
Oregon State tied for second place in the Pac-12 North this fall, which stands as the Beavers’ highest finish in the standings since the Pac-12 split into divisions in 2011. (The 2012 team did go 6-3 in conference play, though.)
While salary terms were not disclosed, it would be safe to assume Smith is in line for a raise. His $1.9 million salary currently stands as the lowest among all Power 5 head coaches with Tom Allen‘s raise at Indiana.