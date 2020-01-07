A month back on the job, and Greg Schiano continues to build his second first Rutgers coaching staff.
Monday, RU announced that Andrew Aurich has been hired as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line coach. The move serves as a Piscataway reunion as Aurich was with Schiano at RU in both 2009 and 2010. He was a football staffer each of those seasons — player development the first season, a defensive assistant the second.
Then, in 2012, he followed Schiano to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that lone season, he was a defensive assistant.
“Andrew and I have worked together both on the college and professional level,” said Schiano in a statement. “I admire his passion and dedication to coaching and developing players. He also spent several seasons with coach Gleeson and that relationship will be important in creating alignment on the offense. Andrew comes in with a unique perspective having coached several positions on offense, including as a play-caller. We are excited to have him and his family rejoin the Rutgers staff.”
The past seven seasons for Aurich was spent as an assistant at Princeton. From 2016-19, he was the Ivy League school’s line coach. He also served as tight ends coach (2013-15) and special teams coordinator (2014-15) for the Tigers. He was also the running backs coach at the school in 2011.
With Aurich’s hiring, Schiano now has six of his 10 full-time positions filled. The others are:
- Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
- Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant
- Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
- Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
- Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)