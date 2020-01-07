Greg Schiano closing in on completing Rutgers coaching staff

Another day, another assistant added by Greg Schiano to his second first Rutgers coaching staff.

Tuesday morning, Rutgers confirmed the hiring of Augie Hoffman by Schiano. Other than it’ll be on the offensive side of the ball, a specific title for the coach wasn’t detailed.

Hoffman has spent his entire coaching career at New Jersey high school power St. Joseph’s Regional. He was an assistant coach from 2010-13, and has served as head coach since 2014.

In six seasons under Hoffman, St. Joe’s appeared in four state championship games, winning two of those.

This will mark Hoffman’s first job at the collegiate level of football.

“Augie is one of the most respected coaches in New Jersey,” said Greg Schiano of Rutgers in a statement. “As a leader of one of the top programs in the state, he has a proven track record of developing elite talent both on and off the field. Augie is a tireless worker and his reputation among the players and coaches in our state speaks for itself. We look forward to welcoming Augie and his family to Rutgers.”

And, with that, Greg Schiano has now filled seven positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are: