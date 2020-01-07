Mom of Joshua McMillon says Alabama LB son will return

In the midst of a wave of (expected) departures, Joshua McMillon is bucking the trend and heading back to Alabama.

In August of last year, McMillon suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined the linebacker for all of 2019. Fast-forward four months, and the fifth-year senior revealed he’d been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Left unsaid in the social-media post, though, was whether McMillon would actually use that sixth season.

On her Facebook page Monday, however, McMillon’s mom, Jacqueline McMillon, indicated that her son will be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2020.

As of yet, it should be noted, McMillon has not personally confirmed that he’ll be back.

McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the school before seeing action in 18 combined in 2017-18, with none of those appearances being starts. In that limited action, he had been credited with 19 tackles, one of which was for a loss.

With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.

All told, Alabama has seen six players with eligibility remaining will leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft:

Three Tide players who could’ve left, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (HERE), linebacker Dylan Moses (HERE) and wide receiver Devonta Smith (HERE), opted to return. Two others, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and running back Najee Harris, have yet to announce their decisions.

The deadline for players to officially file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.